Jackson, MS

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Message For His Critics

Newly-minted Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has faced some criticism for not staying at Jackson State for another year and today he set the record straight for his critics. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanders made it clear that his plans don't have to align with what others might think his plan should be. He indicated that Jackson State was either unwilling or unable to make some key changes to improve life for students on campus and his student-athletes.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Comeback

Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Brandon Miller says he was beat up, bloody after win vs Memphis

Alabama marked another impressive win on Tuesday night, continuing the fantastic start of the season with a tough nonconference schedule. The last two have been fistfights, taking down Houston on the road and Memphis at home. Not everyone made it out unscathed, as Crimson Tide players are feeling the effects.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler continues to perform above expectations in the NBA. The 22nd overall pick of the June 2022 draft, Kessler was traded twice before starting his NBA career. The Jazz rookie has also signed an endorsement deal with megabrand Adidas. But his private life is also in the spotlight, and his admirers want to know who his girlfriend is. Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth, is a talented painter and art student. Take a look at this Maggie Hellgeth wiki to learn more about her background.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

