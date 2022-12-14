Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
The ripple effect of Deion Sanders’ hire causes hardship for Star City (Arkansas) standout
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
5-star DL David Hicks on flip watch ahead of National Signing Day | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss potential landing spots for the No. 1 ranked DL prospect of 2023, David Hicks should he decide to flip away from Texas A&M.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
SC Judge Casey Manning called ‘South Carolina’s Jackie Robinson’ in retirement tribute
From the USC basketball courts to the state’s trial courts, the life of retiring state Judge Casey Manning served as a “bridge to a new face of South Carolina,” said former S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Jean Toal.
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Message For His Critics
Newly-minted Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has faced some criticism for not staying at Jackson State for another year and today he set the record straight for his critics. Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanders made it clear that his plans don't have to align with what others might think his plan should be. He indicated that Jackson State was either unwilling or unable to make some key changes to improve life for students on campus and his student-athletes.
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
Houston Texans may fire Lovie Smith, hire Eagles coach in 2023
The 2022 Houston Texans are a similar story to the 2021 version at the moment. Last year’s team was coached
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
The Celebration Bowl pits Jackson State University against North Carolina Central University in Atlanta on Saturday. The HBCU football bowl game has attracted growing attention since being created in 2015, and the expected presence of Deion Sanders, Jackson State's departing coach, is adding to it.
Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics
Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when he agreed to accept a head coaching job with the University of Colorado. While some understood Sanders’ decision and celebrated his ability to move up the coaching ranks in college football, many were critical of him leaving Jackson State. Charles Barkley came to Sanders’ Read more... The post Charles Barkley loses it over Deion Sanders’ critics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brandon Miller says he was beat up, bloody after win vs Memphis
Alabama marked another impressive win on Tuesday night, continuing the fantastic start of the season with a tough nonconference schedule. The last two have been fistfights, taking down Houston on the road and Memphis at home. Not everyone made it out unscathed, as Crimson Tide players are feeling the effects.
Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA
Two-time All-Star Jeff Malone was one heck of a scorer during his 13 seasons in the NBA. The post Jeff Malone, a 2-time All-Star, Admits Dominque Wilkins Dictated Where He Began His Path to the NBA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Meet Utah Jazz Walker Kessler’s Girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler continues to perform above expectations in the NBA. The 22nd overall pick of the June 2022 draft, Kessler was traded twice before starting his NBA career. The Jazz rookie has also signed an endorsement deal with megabrand Adidas. But his private life is also in the spotlight, and his admirers want to know who his girlfriend is. Walker Kessler’s girlfriend, Maggie Hellgeth, is a talented painter and art student. Take a look at this Maggie Hellgeth wiki to learn more about her background.
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
