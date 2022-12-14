Read full article on original website
James Maher
2d ago
That ordinance makes no sense. Use city government funds to break state and federal laws laws essentially. Let the people who proposed that ordinance pay these women’s way to have an abortion if they feel it is such a dire need. There are people suffering because of the effects on economy due to Covid who have the need for those funds to feed, clothe, and keep a roof over the heads of their loved ones.
Reply
3
Kathy Masters
2d ago
If you are a man that has morals and supports a single mother of three who needs a roof and food on the table, then why can't you make sense of a single mother that cares for the life of her children enough to know she can't afford this pregnancy and another mouth to feed?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Related
13abc.com
City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
13abc.com
Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot
Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
13abc.com
Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
13abc.com
Water protectors say a proposed salmon farm in Williams County threatens drinking water
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board has approved a $400 million bond for a salmon fishing facility in Williams County, but many locals are not happy with the decision. A group of advocates attended a Port Authority board meeting Thursday morning to talk about how they believe this facility could harm drinking water.
13abc.com
Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal
TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
13abc.com
Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March. The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway...
13abc.com
Council working to address gun violence issue, victim says ‘it’s about time’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has recorded 61 homicides so far in 2022, according to the Toledo Police Department. To address that alarming statistic, some Toledo City Council members are working on introducing legislation that would declare gun violence a public safety crisis. “That helps the council...
Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
13abc.com
Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
13abc.com
Bowling Green selected for massive new baby formula plant
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nutritional powder manufacturer Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
13abc.com
Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
'We're very serious on demanding a fair contract': USW, UAW picket outside Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — In front of Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers members wanted to send a message, projecting "FAIR CONTRACT NOW!" on the casino's facade. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said the message lets their "brothers and sisters that...
Safety concerns prompt Toledo firefighters to fight many vacant house fires from outside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters did not find bodies inside a Chase Street home when it burned earlier this month because fire crews routinely fight vacant house fires from outside to keep firefighters safe, Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said Friday morning. Armstrong scheduled a news conference Friday after...
Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
Comments / 2