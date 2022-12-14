ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 2

James Maher
2d ago

That ordinance makes no sense. Use city government funds to break state and federal laws laws essentially. Let the people who proposed that ordinance pay these women’s way to have an abortion if they feel it is such a dire need. There are people suffering because of the effects on economy due to Covid who have the need for those funds to feed, clothe, and keep a roof over the heads of their loved ones.

Reply
3
Kathy Masters
2d ago

If you are a man that has morals and supports a single mother of three who needs a roof and food on the table, then why can't you make sense of a single mother that cares for the life of her children enough to know she can't afford this pregnancy and another mouth to feed?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

City leaders discuss allocating funds to assist with abortion access

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -City council on Thursday discussed a proposal that could offset funds for local residents seeking abortion access. Councilmembers discussed allocating funds from its American Rescue Plan Act towards the matter. As of current, the city has received more than $180 million through the American Rescue Plan Act.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill to stiffen penalties for false emergency calls heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed bill to stiffen penalties for making false emergency calls, commonly known as swatting. State senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 to prohibit swatting late Wednesday night and the House approved it early Thursday morning. After tweaking the language of the bill, the legislation would make swatting a fourth-degree felony, unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. In that instance, it would rise to a second-degree felony.
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive Financial Assistance For Medical Debts From $240 Million Pot

Citizens of Ohio will be receiving financial assistance for their medical debts from a $240 million pot. This proposal intends to help the citizens of Ohio reduce their medical obligations, says Lee. Lucas County, a part of Toledo, Ohio, has voted to collaborate with a non-profit organization named RIP Medical...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three former Toledo City Council members convicted in corruption scandal

TOLEDO, Ohio - Three of the four former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in exchange for votes pleaded guilty to criminal charges against them. Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes changed their pleas on bribery and extortion charges to guilty on Friday. Former Councilwoman Yvonne Harper...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio House recognizes fallen Bluffton officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Wednesday, the Ohio House recognized Dominic Francis, an officer with the Bluffton Police Department who was killed while attempting to stop a vehicle involved in a high speed chase back in March. The incident happened on southbound I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway...
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

Abbott to build formula factory in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Abbott plans to build a new $536 million formula-production facility in Bowling Green, company officials and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The project is expected to create 450 new jobs, according to an announcement from JobsOhio, the state's nonprofit economic development agency. "We are...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green selected for massive new baby formula plant

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Nutritional powder manufacturer Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. Abbott will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Monclova Plans, Projects Set For 2023 And Beyond

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — For longtime residents, the changes in Monclova Township over the past few decades have been significant – new housing developments, businesses and park improvements, to name a few. With construction of a new I-475/US 20A interchange, a possible sewer line through...
MONCLOVA, OH
WTOL 11

Failure in decades-old piping caused north Toledo water system failure, city says

TOLEDO, Ohio — The water main break at Galena and Chase streets in north Toledo on Nov. 28 is now being called a water system failure, according to the city. "It was an actual T-fitting that failed on one end so the plug came out of an end which caused the water leak. It wasn't an actual main break," Ed Moore, the director of public utilities for the city of Toledo, said.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s Violent Offender Database grows by more than 900 offenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nearly 3,000 of Ohio’s most dangerous, convicted criminals are now registered in a statewide database under Sierah’s Law. The law was named after a University of Toledo student, 20-year-old Sierah Joughin. She was kidnapped and murdered by a repeat, violent offender six years ago.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Car shot at in east Toledo early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for whom ever shot multiple rounds at a car on in east Toledo early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Seaman Road. Officers at the scene claim someone fired shots out of a moving vehicle at another car sitting...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy