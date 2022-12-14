ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

theorcasonian.com

Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for King County lakes

SEATTLE, Wash. – If you have been fishing down in King County recently, you are going to want to toss out your catch. The Washington State Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Washington, Lake Meridian, and Lake Sammamish, after they found perfluorooctane sulfonate, known as PFOS, in several types of fish.
KING COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking

KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

County recommend wearing masks indoors

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. James Lewis joined more than 30 other local health officers and health care leaders to recommend masking and other illness prevention measures this winter. Below is the full statement:. “Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District

AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
AUBURN, WA
seattlemet.com

RSV in Seattle: Symptoms, How Long It Lasts, and Treatments

Pediatrician Dr. Mary King spends her Saturday night in the ICU, holding the triage phone at Seattle Children’s, answering call after call about small babies with the same symptoms. It's not Covid or the flu. It's RSV. Typically, pediatricians see RSV cases surge from December through March, with February...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Upthegrove named new Chair of King County Council

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Dave Upthegrove has been selected to chair the King County Council, the county announced Tuesday. The appointment comes as council members approved annual reorganization for leadership roles. Upthegrove will take over the role Jan. 1, 2023 from council member Claudia Balducci, who served as chair for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA

