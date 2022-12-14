Read full article on original website
Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
kpug1170.com
Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for King County lakes
SEATTLE, Wash. – If you have been fishing down in King County recently, you are going to want to toss out your catch. The Washington State Department of Health has issued a fish consumption advisory for Lake Washington, Lake Meridian, and Lake Sammamish, after they found perfluorooctane sulfonate, known as PFOS, in several types of fish.
capitolhillseattle.com
With 73% of the population behind on COVID-19 vaccination, Seattle-King County health officials recommend indoor masking
lynnwoodtimes.com
County recommend wearing masks indoors
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – Snohomish Health District Health Officer Dr. James Lewis joined more than 30 other local health officers and health care leaders to recommend masking and other illness prevention measures this winter. Below is the full statement:. “Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing...
KOMO News
King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle
SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
q13fox.com
Health officials investigating tuberculosis infection in Auburn School District
AUBURN, Wash. - Health officials are investigating a single case of active tuberculosis (TB) in the Auburn School District. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, a member of the Auburn School District was diagnosed with active TB. Now, health officials are working to identify possible TB exposures, with as many as 175 people between Auburn Mountainview High School and Auburn High School recommended for evaluation.
KING-5
Emergency food kits distributed to housebound residents in Snohomish County
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At 93 years old, Robert Kennedy doesn't get out of the house much anymore. Weekly deliveries from Meals on Wheels are a lifeline for the retired Boeing electrical engineer. "I don't have to go to the store to get groceries," he says. "I have trouble walking...
seattlemet.com
RSV in Seattle: Symptoms, How Long It Lasts, and Treatments
Pediatrician Dr. Mary King spends her Saturday night in the ICU, holding the triage phone at Seattle Children’s, answering call after call about small babies with the same symptoms. It's not Covid or the flu. It's RSV. Typically, pediatricians see RSV cases surge from December through March, with February...
King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being 'forced' to house mentally ill inmates in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender heard oral arguments on King County’s legal action against the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for unconstitutionally leaving mentally ill defendants in the county jail. More than 100 people deemed incompetent to stand...
Superintendent says student safety a priority as board considers administrators’ defense
Greg Baker said Bellingham staff working to “look for opportunities for improvements” in district policies related to student reports of sexual assault and harassment.
q13fox.com
Upthegrove named new Chair of King County Council
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Dave Upthegrove has been selected to chair the King County Council, the county announced Tuesday. The appointment comes as council members approved annual reorganization for leadership roles. Upthegrove will take over the role Jan. 1, 2023 from council member Claudia Balducci, who served as chair for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
Seattle Public Schools to opt for remote learning instead of snow days for remainder of school year
SEATTLE — Preparations are underway for Seattle Public Schools families to switch to remote instruction during inclement weather rather than having snow days. The school district will send students home with materials needed for remote learning over winter break. SPS says it made the change after families and staff...
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
q13fox.com
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
New law banning shopping carts on public streets takes effect in Federal Way
A law banning shopping carts on public streets in Federal Way took effect Thursday. The legislation, which was passed by the Federal Way City Council on Nov. 15, makes it a Class 3 civil infraction to operate a shopping cart on public rights-of-way in the city. According to the legislation,...
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
