Denton, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Major football events bring economic, tourism impact to Frisco

This weekend marks a significant one for Sports City USA. As the Frisco Bowl returns to Toyota Stadium in Frisco for the fifth time, the city once again is playing host to visiting athletes, families and fans for a game that is aired on ESPN.
FRISCO, TX
Leopards lands 17 on all-district team

The Lovejoy and Melissa football teams established themselves as the class of District 7-5A Division II all season long, and it was only fitting that the conference title was contested between the two on the final night of the regular season. A furious rally by the Cardinals, complete with a...
MELISSA, TX
Utility Player: Macy Taylor, Sachse, Sr.

Taylor, who recently signed with Providence, is a four-year all-district honoree who was selected as the 9-5A co-most valuable player for the second consecutive season. Taylor led the Mustangs with 500 kills, an average of 4.0 per set, to go along with 400 digs, 38 aces and 35 blocks. In Taylor’s four seasons in the program, Sachse compiled a 57-1 district record.
SACHSE, TX
Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Plano East's Jordan Mizell

The state-ranked Plano East boys basketball enjoyed a perfect week on the hardwood, going 5-0 and winning the annual C.W. Jackson Cedar Hill Lions Club tournament. Junior Jordan Mizell was the catalyst for East's big week, scoring a career-high 25 points in the team's first-round win over Madison and going on to earn tournament MVP honors. Mizell averaged 15.2 points per game of the week.
PLANO, TX
Libero: Sabina Frosk, Coppell, Sr.

Having to replace the production of Coppell alum Beca Centeno was a tall order, but Frosk made for a seamless transition. Named the District 6-6A defensive player of the year, Frosk finished her first and lone season in a Cowgirl uniform with 780 digs (5.5 digs per set), 69 assists and 39 service aces.
COPPELL, TX
Allen ISD gears up for third year of Empower 1:1

In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students. Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
McKinney has updated its development codes. Here's why

Jennifer Arnold sees it as chapters within one broad book. The metaphor is one way to describe the city’s new Unified Development Code, which has revised and compiled multiple major development codes into one resource for the city. The recently-approved code comes as part of a “New Code McKinney” initiative that has been in the works for years.
MCKINNEY, TX
Mesquite News Roundup: New payment system offered

The city of Mesquite now offers a more secure, convenient, and user-friendly online payment system for its residents. The new and improved system provides many benefits to customers for fast bill pay. The new features include fast bill pay; an improved user experience; a “Pay Now” feature that allows for quick payment without having to register an account and registered account enhancements, including the ability to view and pay multiple accounts at once as well as view payment history and consumption information.
MESQUITE, TX
Rockin' Around The Realm, Christmas is in full spirit in Lewisville

Christmas in Lewisville is in full swing with lights strung across the city and holiday celebrations happening across town. Rockin’ Around The Realm took place for its second year at The Realm at Castle Hills on Friday, Dec. 9. The event featured a long list of holiday activities that were festive and free. Rockin’ Around The Realm had a DJ, photo opportunities, food and drink specials, and a tree lighting.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Looking ahead: Celina outlines high-level bond projects proposed for funding in 2023

With 2023 around the corner, Celina is looking ahead to funding significant projects that will be coming to the city. During Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, Celina Assistant City Manager Kim Brawner gave city representatives a rundown of high-level projects that are proposed for funding in 2023. That includes $58 million in general fund projects (including $29 million for roads and $18 million for parks) and $40 million in utility fund projects.
CELINA, TX

