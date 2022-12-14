Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Scott County Attorney releases details on Oct. 30 shooting that left Davenport man dead, says officers' actions were justified
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday morning, the Scott County Attorney's office released the results of its investigation into the Oct. 30 shooting that left a Davenport man dead and six law enforcement officers on "critical incident leave." Attorney Michael Walton discussed the results shortly after 11 a.m. at the...
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
cbs2iowa.com
Arson arrest made after September house fire in Cedar Rapids
An arrest has been made in relation to a house fire in September that injured a firefighter and a man who lived at the home. Jesse James of Iowa City has been charged with second degree arson for the fire that occurred at 2120 9th St SW on September 29.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of trashing apartment during domestic assault
Iowa City Police say a North Dodge Street resident caused extensive damage to his apartment during a domestic assault. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday morning at the couple’s residence, and involved 24-year-old Salomen Allen’s lack of communication with the woman he lives with. According to the victim, she removed one of his ear buds to get his attention, and Allen responded by slamming her against the kitchen wall and holding her by the throat. Then as he searched the apartment for his phone, he pushed the woman’s cat. She responded by pushing him, and Allen then allegedly threw her to the floor.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after theft of laundry change
An Iowa City man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands from the laundry room of a South Clinton Street apartment building. Police say that surveillance video shows 24-year-old Draven Lundgren, who lives in the building, using a stolen key to open the coin box in the laundry room. When interviewed, Lundgren allegedly admitted to taking the key from a closet on the property approximately two weeks prior and using it about a dozen times. He reportedly admitted to stealing a bucket of change as well.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR issues emergency order to C6-Zero following explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an explosion and fire at a Marengo facility on December 8th, 2022, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an emergency order to C6-Zero. The order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on site. The Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids water main break closes street, repairs to take 2 weeks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in northeast Cedar Rapids may need to find a new route for the next couple of weeks. The City of Cedar Rapids said there was a water main break at 29th Street northeast. The city says the street will be closed from A Avenue...
KCRG.com
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
KCRG.com
C6-Zero Employee: Plant often had fires, chemicals on the ground and didn’t pay employees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before an explosion at C6-Zero’s plant in Marengo, Logan Homer said he was driving to confront C6-Zero′s co-founder Howard Brand because he wasn’t fully paid for more than a month’s worth of work. “I actually ended up losing a house, because...
KCRG.com
Gates return to Brucemore in Cedar Rapids as 2020 derecho recovery continues
KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist gets pie to the face as Coats for Kids reaches milestone. Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara took multiple pies to the face, as monetary donations continue to come in for our Coats of Kids Campaign.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after multiple 911 noise complaint calls
An Iowa City man who reportedly was upset about the constant noise at his apartment complex got himself arrested after repeated calls to the city’s emergency line. The incident occurred last week, from late Thursday into early Friday at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. 68-year-old Sherman White allegedly called 911 8 times to report a noise complaint.
KCRG.com
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
KCRG.com
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly displayed a weapon at a bus depot in Iowa City on Monday. Law enforcement said there was a woman and children were involved. Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids senior care hosts 'Santa to a Senior' program
How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year.
