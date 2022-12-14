ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCJJ

Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items

An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of trashing apartment during domestic assault

Iowa City Police say a North Dodge Street resident caused extensive damage to his apartment during a domestic assault. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday morning at the couple’s residence, and involved 24-year-old Salomen Allen’s lack of communication with the woman he lives with. According to the victim, she removed one of his ear buds to get his attention, and Allen responded by slamming her against the kitchen wall and holding her by the throat. Then as he searched the apartment for his phone, he pushed the woman’s cat. She responded by pushing him, and Allen then allegedly threw her to the floor.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after theft of laundry change

An Iowa City man has been taken into custody after allegedly stealing thousands from the laundry room of a South Clinton Street apartment building. Police say that surveillance video shows 24-year-old Draven Lundgren, who lives in the building, using a stolen key to open the coin box in the laundry room. When interviewed, Lundgren allegedly admitted to taking the key from a closet on the property approximately two weeks prior and using it about a dozen times. He reportedly admitted to stealing a bucket of change as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR issues emergency order to C6-Zero following explosion

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an explosion and fire at a Marengo facility on December 8th, 2022, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an emergency order to C6-Zero. The order requires the immediate stabilization of hazardous conditions and the removal of all solid waste on site. The Iowa...
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 10th, 2021, the Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). During the audit, it was determined that the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith was authorized to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege

A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison. A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant

A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
SOLON, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after multiple 911 noise complaint calls

An Iowa City man who reportedly was upset about the constant noise at his apartment complex got himself arrested after repeated calls to the city’s emergency line. The incident occurred last week, from late Thursday into early Friday at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. 68-year-old Sherman White allegedly called 911 8 times to report a noise complaint.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 39-year-old woman killed by a car Tuesday in Davenport is one of at least 44 Scott County pedestrians hit by cars this year. Three pedestrians have died in Scott County in 2022, including the woman killed this week. Another seven have been seriously injured, according...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids senior care hosts 'Santa to a Senior' program

How to recognize mental health difficulties others may be going through. Megan Isenberg with Four Oaks joins us to talk about recognizing mental health difficulties others may be going through this time of year. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police say the vehicle suspected of drag racing was going more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy