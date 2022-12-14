Iowa City Police say a North Dodge Street resident caused extensive damage to his apartment during a domestic assault. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday morning at the couple’s residence, and involved 24-year-old Salomen Allen’s lack of communication with the woman he lives with. According to the victim, she removed one of his ear buds to get his attention, and Allen responded by slamming her against the kitchen wall and holding her by the throat. Then as he searched the apartment for his phone, he pushed the woman’s cat. She responded by pushing him, and Allen then allegedly threw her to the floor.

