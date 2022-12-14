ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game

Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
What Are NFL's Lateral Pass Rules and When Did It Become Legal?

What are NFL’s lateral pass rules and when did it become legal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has a handful of written guidelines when it comes to laterals. For players, Sunday introduced a new cardinal rule: Don’t do what Jakobi Meyers did. Four years after...
Ranking the Most Infamous and Wild Plays in NFL History

Ranking the most infamous and wild plays in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL provided another unforgettable ending on Sunday, as the New England Patriots handed a victory to the Las Vegas Raiders in an improbable finish. Where does the Las Vegas Lateral rank among the...
NFL Week 15 Winners, Losers: Mac Jones, Patriots' Costly Final Play

Week 15 winners, losers: Mac Jones, Patriots costly final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is there anything better than a wild weekend of NFL football?. In Week 15, we witnessed one of the strangest endings ever seen on the gridiron, a historic 33-point comeback and an intense AFC East rivalry clash in the snow.
