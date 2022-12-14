Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
Bears' Teven Jenkins Hospitalized With Neck Injury, But ‘Looks Positive'
Teven Jenkins hospitalized, but 'looks positive' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins went to the hospital following a scary injury on Sunday, but Matt Eberflus said an update from Bears doctors was encouraging and that “everything looks positive.”. “He was responsive,” Eberflus said. “We could see him...
Velus Jones Fumble Draws Sharp Criticism From Bears Coach Matt Eberflus
Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
A.J. Brown and Jaylon Johnson Tip Caps, Share Twitter Exchange
Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch. The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks,...
Bears' Teven Jenkins Injured; Required Stretcher to Exit Game
Teven Jenkins injured; required stretcher to exit game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Bears-Eagles game, starting right guard Teven Jenkins went down with a neck injury that required a stretcher to remove him from the field. The chilling scene included the entirety...
Bears Will ‘Challenge' Velus Jones Jr. After Fumble Vs. Eagles
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s tough rookie season got worse Sunday when he made a critical mistake during the second half of the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. With the Bears trailing 17-13 midway through the third quarter, Jones took a handoff to...
Eagles' Darius Slay Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Highlight Reel'
Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. What makes Fields so difficult to defend?. "He's a 4.4 guy,"...
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
Kyler Gordon's Tremendous Growth Silver Lining of Bears' Loss Vs. Eagles
CHICAGO – Thirteen weeks ago, Kyler Gordon was torched by Aaron Rodgers in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Rodgers targeted Gordon 13 times, connecting on 10 of those passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After that game, Gordon remained confident...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
What Are NFL's Lateral Pass Rules and When Did It Become Legal?
What are NFL’s lateral pass rules and when did it become legal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL has a handful of written guidelines when it comes to laterals. For players, Sunday introduced a new cardinal rule: Don’t do what Jakobi Meyers did. Four years after...
Ranking the Most Infamous and Wild Plays in NFL History
Ranking the most infamous and wild plays in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL provided another unforgettable ending on Sunday, as the New England Patriots handed a victory to the Las Vegas Raiders in an improbable finish. Where does the Las Vegas Lateral rank among the...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 16
NFL playoff picture: How loss to Raiders impacts Patriots' position in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 15 was looking like a huge success for the New England Patriots in regards to the NFL playoff race. And then it all came crashing down on one stunning play. After...
Bears' Justin Fields Aiming for Lamar Jackson's NFL Rushing Record
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. Is he going for it?. "I’m already deep in it this...
NFL Week 15 Winners, Losers: Mac Jones, Patriots' Costly Final Play
Week 15 winners, losers: Mac Jones, Patriots costly final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is there anything better than a wild weekend of NFL football?. In Week 15, we witnessed one of the strangest endings ever seen on the gridiron, a historic 33-point comeback and an intense AFC East rivalry clash in the snow.
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 15 Action
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL’s best teams all got tested Sunday. Some passed, and others fell on their face. The Bears gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle on the lakefront, but eventually, Jalen Hurts...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0