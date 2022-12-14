Read full article on original website
As you may or may not know, I am a connoisseur of foods based on movies. When a film gets a tie-in menu at some fast casual restaurant, I go and eat the whole thing and try my best not to die. I’ve survived the Fantastic Four Denny’s menu and The Batman calzony from Little Caesar’s and the Independence Day: Resurgence Denny’s menu and the IHOP The Grinch menu and all the food in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Johnny Rockets Allegiant menu. I don’t know why I do this. I guess I just really hate myself and this is how I express that?
