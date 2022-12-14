Effective: 2022-12-16 17:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-18 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1130 AM CST. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Centerville affecting Hickman County. For the Duck River...including Manchester, Shelbyville, Pottsville, Milltown, Columbia, Centerville, Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Duck River At Centerville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to overflow the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.5 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

