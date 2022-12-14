Read full article on original website
denisonbigred.com
Men’s soccer receives five All-Ohio honors
GRANVILLE, Ohio (December 14, 2022) – Denison University men's soccer had five players honored by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) for their athletic and academic excellence this season. Senior midfielders Ethan Miracle and Lorenz Hoover were named First-Team All-Ohio and Second-Team All-Ohio, respectively, while sophomore forward Jake Krueger was named to the third-team. Additionally, senior defender Pierre de la Croix-Vaubois was named First-Team Academic All-Ohio for the second year in a row while junior forward Rohan Tripathy was named Second-Team Academic All-Ohio.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit
Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NBC4 Columbus
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate
Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while transporting …. Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner. Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco bans ‘unconstitutional’. Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco...
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation
ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
Sporting News
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
Penn hit with 250k fine after Barstool encourages sports betting at Ohio college
Barstool’s recent appearance at the University of Toledo caused its sportsbook owner Penn Sports to get hit with a 250k fine. Penn Sports was informed of the fine by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) last week in a notice that was obtained by Casino.org. According to the notice, the fine stems from Barstool hosting Read more... The post Penn hit with 250k fine after Barstool encourages sports betting at Ohio college appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
This spot in Ohio among best cities in U.S. for beer drinkers: study
Did your city make the list?
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
Farm and Dairy
Hunters harvest over 70,000 deer during Ohio’s 2022 gun week
COLUMBUS — Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. In the same weeklong period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the weeklong number...
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
sciotopost.com
Unclaimed – Grove City Meijers Reports Lucky for Life $1,000-a-Day-for-Life Prize Sold
GROVE CITY, OH – A lucky customer from Meijer Gas #234 holds the winning ticket for the top prize in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing. It’s Ohio’s fifth top prize win in Lucky for Life since joining the multi-state game Nov 16, 2015. The ticket...
WLWT 5
Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras
Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
ODOW surveys show record walleye hatch again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie trawl surveys by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s fisheries biologists have shown an unprecedented fifth straight year of record hatches of walleye around Lake Erie. While the yellow perch numbers are still low, a rapid growth rate of the perch stocks have been a cause for optimism.
