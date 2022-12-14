ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

denisonbigred.com

Men’s soccer receives five All-Ohio honors

GRANVILLE, Ohio (December 14, 2022) – Denison University men's soccer had five players honored by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) for their athletic and academic excellence this season. Senior midfielders Ethan Miracle and Lorenz Hoover were named First-Team All-Ohio and Second-Team All-Ohio, respectively, while sophomore forward Jake Krueger was named to the third-team. Additionally, senior defender Pierre de la Croix-Vaubois was named First-Team Academic All-Ohio for the second year in a row while junior forward Rohan Tripathy was named Second-Team Academic All-Ohio.
GRANVILLE, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday

Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit

Brian Hartline continues to show why he is so highly regarded as an assistant coach. Ohio State on Wednesday secured a commitment from 5-star wide receiver recruit Jeremiah Smith. The commitment gives the Buckeyes the top two rated players in the 2024 recruiting class. BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jeremiah Smith tells me he has Committed to... The post Brian Hartline draws praise after latest huge Ohio State commit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate

Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Transgender athlete ban passes in Ohio Senate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBFu9R. Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash while transporting …. Sheriff's deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner. Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco bans ‘unconstitutional’. Columbus: Blocks on gun, tobacco...
OHIO STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff

Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Awful Announcing

Penn hit with 250k fine after Barstool encourages sports betting at Ohio college

Barstool’s recent appearance at the University of Toledo caused its sportsbook owner Penn Sports to get hit with a 250k fine. Penn Sports was informed of the fine by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) last week in a notice that was obtained by Casino.org. According to the notice, the fine stems from Barstool hosting Read more... The post Penn hit with 250k fine after Barstool encourages sports betting at Ohio college appeared first on Awful Announcing.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Hunters harvest over 70,000 deer during Ohio’s 2022 gun week

COLUMBUS — Hunters harvested 71,932 white-tailed deer during the 2022 gun week that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. In the same weeklong period over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 68,534 deer. In 2021, the weeklong number...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in Ohio?

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH

