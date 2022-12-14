Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayor’s race headed to recount—if requestors pay $21,000 per day
Sheng Thao defeated Loren Taylor by 677 votes in the Nov. 8 election and is set to become Oakland’s next mayor in January, but some have questioned the results and criticized the method—ranked choice voting—that produced them, and have requested a recount. On Wednesday, Alameda County Registrar...
davisvanguard.org
Price Announces Transition Team as She Meets with Outgoing DA O’Malley
Oakland, CA – Alameda County District Attorney-Elect Pamela Price met with outgoing DA Nancy O’Malley to further cement a smooth transition of leadership going into 2023. This is the first meeting between DA-Elect Price and DA O’Malley since election day. The meeting was quite productive with a review of retiring and pending grants, office organization and staffing, and budget planning. Price is looking forward to further meetings with O’Malley before her January 3rd swearing in ceremony and official first day in the office.
Daily Californian
Power outage affects thousands of Berkeley, Oakland residents
A power outage in Berkeley affected 5,066 PG&E customers Wednesday evening, according to PG&E spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The outage began at 9:59 p.m., but power was restored at 10:58 p.m. 335 of the affected customers reside in Oakland; the remaining customers were located in Berkeley, Guidi said. Guidi noted that...
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
Courthouse News Service
California reparations task force hears call for reform, financial payback
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Many Black Americans from around California came to Oakland City Hall on Thursday to demand more action on reparations for historic, systemic racism from a state task force. Thursday’s meeting of the California Reparations Task Force — set up to study how to feasibly compensate...
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
KTVU FOX 2
Virginia Fuquay, missing Petaluma woman, found in San Francisco
An at-risk woman who had been missing from her home in Petaluma since Tuesday has finally been safely located in San Francisco, the police department announced on Thursday evening at 10:08 p.m. San Francisco Police Department called Petaluma Police at 6:50 p.m. to let them know that they had located...
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment
NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.Some of the residents have been here for years....
Bay Area restaurant faces weekend burglaries at two locations
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Looks to Hire Private Security to Make Downtown More Safe
Antioch’s city council is taking up an idea to make its downtown corridor safer by adding private security. Supporters say it's critically necessary with the city's police department stretched thin due to an ongoing FBI investigation, but the mayor believes using private security is a better option regardless of how many police officers are available.
KTVU FOX 2
'Freaky Tales' movie shoot irking some Oakland merchants
OAKLAND, Calif. - Big-name stars, famous directors, and a Bay Area rapper. A movie being filmed in Oakland promises to raise the city's profile, but not everyone is happy: some merchants say this glitzy production is an unwelcome spectacle. "They didn’t help Oakland at all. They helped Hollywood, and Hollywood...
Santa Rosa cannabis business burglarized early Tuesday
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One cannabis business was burglarized and businesses nearby were vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. Just after 3 a.m., SRPD officers were called to a business in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court due to multiple motion detector alarms going off. Officers arriving on […]
Richmond, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Richmond, December 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hercules High School soccer team will have a game with Salesian College Preparatory on December 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
KTVU FOX 2
27 degrees in Walnut Creek; icy conditions delay BART
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - It was definitely cold early Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Nearly the entire region was under a freeze advisory or freeze warning. KTVU crews captured a sign in Walnut Creek where one thermometer showed temperatures at 27 degrees. And plenty of people were bundling up...
