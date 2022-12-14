ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 3

MOMMAJ
2d ago

my God ..may the family of the victim find peace beyond all understanding in our fathers love

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Police searching for missing Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left two people injured. Police say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Christopher Washington, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. Authorities said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. off Tankersley Road. The Alexander City Fire Department says it was a private,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents escape storm damage

Two weeks after a close call with tornados that damaged over 60 homes in the Flatwood community near Montgomery, Lowndes County officials report residents again escaped damage from a system that moved through late Wednesday evening. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph watched the weather overnight, especially a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama women (one 85 years old) found guilty of feeding stray cats

Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because of their efforts to feed and trap stray cats. Local news outlets report that Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found Beverly Roberts, 85, guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Mary Alston, 61, was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WETUMPKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy