MOMMAJ
2d ago
my God ..may the family of the victim find peace beyond all understanding in our fathers love
ABC 33/40 News
Police searching for missing Montgomery teen
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Montgomery Police Department announced its search for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, December 8. The police department said Chalysse Thomas was last seen in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Police said Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left two people injured. Police say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Christopher Washington, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. Authorities said...
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
Suspect accused of killing 5-year-old girl in east Alabama still on suicide watch in jail while awaiting trial
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Accused Phenix City child killer, Jeremy Williams, appeared in Russell County Circuit Court Wednesday morning to ask a judge to take him off suicide watch. Williams has been on suicide watch in the Russell County Jail for 10 of the 12 months he has been incarcerated in connection with the […]
WTVM
2 Selma women charged with theft, eluding police in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Police arrest two Selma women on multiple warrants in Auburn. Authorities say, on Dec. 9, officers arrested 20-year-old Aliah Janel Rand and 25-year-old Davida Roshonda Hall on third-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer. The arrest stemmed from reports of a theft...
Auburn Police arrest three on unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On Dec. 10, Auburn Police detained Na’Jee Ahmad Johnson, 19; Tahjmir Kevin Patten, 18, and a 15-year-old juvenile, all from Opelika, on multiple felony charges. All three individuals were charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Auburn Police additionally charged Johnson with possession of marijuana (2nd degree). The arrests […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
1 seriously injured in Alexander City plane crash
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person suffered serious injuries after a plane crash in Alexander City Tuesday. According to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist with the crash around 10 a.m. off Tankersley Road. The Alexander City Fire Department says it was a private,...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents escape storm damage
Two weeks after a close call with tornados that damaged over 60 homes in the Flatwood community near Montgomery, Lowndes County officials report residents again escaped damage from a system that moved through late Wednesday evening. Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph watched the weather overnight, especially a...
WSFA
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Selma officials, law enforcement to update public on investigation into student’s death
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma city and school officials, along with members of law enforcement, are set to update the public on the investigation into the death of a high school student. According to the city, the news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.,...
WSFA
Montgomery mother calls for answers on slain daughter’s birthday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On what would have been Erica June’s 36th birthday, her family gathered to remember her with a balloon release. Montgomery police found June shot to death in her car, which was parked in the driveway, outside her house on Oct. 25. Her mother, Patricia June,...
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Gunshots were reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on...
wvtm13.com
Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
WSFA
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
