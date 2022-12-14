ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 14-20

By Robin Jones
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EzT7_0jiQ61Av00
Photograph Courtesy of Newport Beach Boat Parade

DEC. 14 THROUGH 18

114TH ANNUAL NEWPORT BEACH BOAT PARADE
Adorned with thousands of lights, seasonal decorations, and even special effects, the boats taking part in this annual nautical parade cast a festive mood over the spectators along the waterways and the people onboard. Homeowners along the parade route also get in the spirit, festooning their houses with extravagant decorations. Starting and ending at the tip of Lido Isle, Newport Beach, christmasboatparade.com

DEC. 15 THROUGH 17

THE BROADWAY HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY SONGBOOK
Actress and singer Kerry O’Malley—who has appeared on Broadway in “Billy Elliot,” “Into the Woods,” and “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas”—joins TV, film, and stage actor Aaron Lazar to highlight the best holiday songs from movies and Broadway shows. Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 15 THROUGH 18

“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”
Rather than simply putting the classic Christmas film on stage, this show takes George Bailey’s story and reinvents it as a live radio broadcast from the 1940s. A small cast narrates the tale, as guardian angel Clarence helps George understand why the world is a better place with him in it. The show is presented in partnership with STAGEStheatre. Curtis Theatre, 1 Civic Center Circle, Brea, 714-990-7722, curtistheatre.com

DEC. 17

PET SOIREE AND FAMILY OUTING AT THE DISTRICT
Enjoy a slew of pet-friendly and family-friendly activities, from creating your own pet ornament to entering your furry friend in a pet fashion show. You can even take a family photo with your pet and Santa. All proceeds will benefit Lost Love Pet Rescue. Also stop by the outdoor Merry Makers’ Holiday Village. The District at Tustin Legacy, Tustin, 714-259-9090, thedistricttl.com

Photograph Courtesy of Muckenthaler Cultural Center

DEC. 18

HOLIDAY FESTIVAL
The family-friendly event features free art workshops for kids, live music, children’s activities, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Arts and crafts, food, and drinks will be for sale. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton, 714-738-6595, themuck.org

THROUGH DEC. 18

SAWDUST FESTIVAL WINTER FANTASY
Transforming itself for the season, the summer favorite offers handcrafted artwork, jewelry, ceramics, and sculpture on grounds decorated for the season with sparkling ornaments, garlands, and lights. Musicians, carolers, puppeteers, and daily visits from Santa provide the entertainment. Sawdust Festival Grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-494-3030, sawdustartfestival.org

DEC. 20

ALTON BROWN LIVE
The creator and host of Food Network favorites “Good Eats,” “Good Eats: Reloaded,” and “Good Eats: The Return” fills his two-hour stage show with cooking, science, and music. He also mixes in his signature dry sense of humor that fans of “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Iron Chef America” know well. Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

The post Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 14-20 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

Holiday Toy And Food Drives in Orange County

The long tradition of nonprofits and food pantries ending the year with a holiday distribution is carrying on this month. These distributions come at a time when local food bank leaders have warned that the need for food in Orange County remains high almost three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade: Opening Night Photos

The annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade drew thousands of people to Newport Harbor shores to watch dozens of decorated boats cruise the harbor. The Boat Parade continues nightly through Sunday, December 18. Newport Beach Independent photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the colorful action on the water.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

You could win beach club passes to the Cali Vibes music festival

The Cali Vibes music festival, celebrating California music, beach culture and good reggae vibes, is returning to Long Beach next February, with just-added headliners Snoop Dogg, Jack Johnson, Cypress Hill, and many more. Tickets are on sale now at CaliVibesFest.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice are furnishing some really sweet passes to the festival for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text CALI to 515151 for your chance to win two three-day “Beach Club” passes to the Cali Vibes festival February 17th through 19th of next year at Marina Green Park in Long Beach. Message and data rates apply. Those passes include up-front stage viewing, complimentary parking, snacks at the special beach club, air-conditioned restrooms, and lots more. Good luck!
LONG BEACH, CA
lbccviking.com

Veterans Stadium meets vintage at the Long Beach Antique Market

Although it was the World Cup’s opening day, the Long Beach Antique Market drew a crowd with numerous displays of vintage items and food for attendees. On the sunny morning of Nov. 21, the LBCC parking structure was filled with cars and people of all ages who were ready to start off their day at the market.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach King Harbor boats ‘Share Your Imagination’ for the holidays

This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Laguna Scores Over a Mile of New Beaches

Laguna Beach city leaders now officially control their entire city waterfront after county leaders agreed to hand over the remaining county beaches to the city. At issue are 1.2 miles of beaches south of Treasure Island Beach that fell into a confusing legal status as part of the city limits but still under county jurisdiction – something that city leaders said made it difficult to enforce local regulations like smoking bans on the beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Arrows mysteriously appear in Huntington Beach neighborhood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Officials with the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating after at least six arrows were discovered in residential areas in the Orange County city. Authorities said over the past two weeks, the arrows have been found in areas west of Indianapolis Avenue and Brookhurst Street, located...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Investigation continues after Huntington Beach residents find razor blade-tipped arrows throughout neighborhood

Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties. "We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random, landing on people's roofs or in their yards. On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
118
Followers
123
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy