Aero recently gave away 400 turkey meals to families in Niagara Falls. This was sixth year in a row the company made such a donation. “In 2016, we decided to do give back to community at a bigger level. It was Thanksgiving time, so naturally we decided we will give away turkey,” said Anas Mangla, operation manager of Aero Transportation. “We purchased 30 turkeys from Walmart out of our money. We randomly selected 30 people from our Facebook page and had them come in and grab turkey. It was small, but very successful event. So, they went bigger and better every year”

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO