wnypapers.com

UB: Study finds racial discrimination impacts health across relationships

Findings suggest the impact of racial discrimination on health is much greater than previously thought, says UB researcher. Racial discrimination’s effects on health have been dramatically underestimated, according to a study by a University at Buffalo sociologist that looks at the health implications of racism among two generations of African American couples.
BUFFALO, NY
Hochul announces 'transformational projects' for North Tonawanda as part of $10 million DRI award

14 projects to enhance waterfront access & public spaces, streetscape walkability & connectivity, arts & culture, business & housing opportunities. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced 14 transformational projects in the City of North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award. Her team said the funding “will leverage the community's rich historic, cultural and natural resources.”
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Snowmobilers reminded to renew their registration locally

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns reminds snowmobilers to register their sleds and trailers “locally” – directly through the Erie County Auto Bureau. “This is an effort to keep as much as $1.5 million in vital revenues right here in Erie County. Riders can renew by mail or in-person at any Erie County auto bureau,” Kearns said.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign

Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
HAMBURG, NY
'Tis the season to give for Aero Transportation

Aero recently gave away 400 turkey meals to families in Niagara Falls. This was sixth year in a row the company made such a donation. “In 2016, we decided to do give back to community at a bigger level. It was Thanksgiving time, so naturally we decided we will give away turkey,” said Anas Mangla, operation manager of Aero Transportation. “We purchased 30 turkeys from Walmart out of our money. We randomly selected 30 people from our Facebook page and had them come in and grab turkey. It was small, but very successful event. So, they went bigger and better every year”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Grand Island Memorial Library news

At the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road:. √ 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. √ 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library is open. Monetary donations are always accepted.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
New York Power Authority announces 5-year contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

The trustees of the New York Power Authority on Tuesday approved a new, five-year contract agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a labor union representing more than 570 electricians, line persons, and other skilled craft employees at NYPA, the nation’s largest state public power entity providing nearly a quarter of New York’s electricity. Union representatives and NYPA leadership gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial signing of the contract at NYPA’s Niagara Power Project in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, NY
Army Corps provides updates on status of NFSS

Plans call for complete removal of radioactive contents of 10-acre IWCS. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, this week announced updates concerning its long-anticipated remediation plans for the Niagara Falls Storage Site in northern Lewiston. A World War II-era operation, the 7,500-acre original Lake Ontario Ordinance Works site...
LEWISTON, NY
Christmas is a time for giving for Rotary Club

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Rotary Club of Lewiston and Niagara-on-the-Lake held its annual Christmas dinner at Fortunas in Niagara Falls. The evening included friends of Rotary, representatives of the group’s causes, and members of the community who have supported its projects. “The club was delighted to give back...
LEWISTON, NY
Save the date: 'The Art of Beer' at the NACC

One of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center’s signature events, “The Art of Beer” will take place from 6-9 p.m. March 3, 2023, at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. The annual craft beverage tasting event includes: beer, wine, cider, spirits, culinary pairings and live entertainment on five stages inside the old Niagara Falls High School.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Community invited to candlelight Christmas Eve service at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston

The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will open its doors to the community on Christmas Eve. All are welcome to attend the candlelight service. “Proclaim the Wondrous Birth – a Christmas Eve Service of music and story,” will include a choral concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring Robert Hull, music director for the church and renowned Western New York organist, directing the choir. The service will follow at 6 p.m.
LEWISTON, NY

