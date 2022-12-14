Read full article on original website
De'Anthony Melton (back) starting in Sixers' Friday matchup for inactive Tobias Harris (back)
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton (back) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Melton will make his 18th start this season after he missed one game with back tightness. In 32.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Melton to score 30.6 FanDuel points. Melton's projection includes 12.9 points,...
Juan Hernangomez starting for Raptors Friday in place of injured Gary Trent Jr.
Toronto Raptors forward Juan Hernangomez will start Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Gary Trent Jr. was abruptly ruled out a short while ago due to left quad soreness despite not appearing on the injury report at all leading into the weekend. In his absence, it'll be Hernangomez who draws the start.
Hawks starting Onyeka Okongwu for inactive Clint Capela (calf) on Friday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is starting in Friday's contest against the. Okongwu will make his fourth start this season at center after Clint Capela was sidelined with a right calf strain. In a matchup versus a Hornets' team ranked 30th (60.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Okongwu to score 34.4 FanDuel points.
Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nesmith will move to the bench on Friday with Jalen Smith getting the start. Our models expect Nesmith to play 24.0 minutes against Cleveland. Nesmith's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic starting for Hawks on Friday, Jalen Johnson coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bogdanovic will get the start on Friday with Jalen Johnson moving to the bench. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 32.8 minutes against the Hornets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 16.8 points, 4.8...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Oklahoma City on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Thunder. Gobert's Friday projection...
Terence Davis coming off Kings' bench Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Kevin Huerter is making his return to the court following a brief absence due to an ankle injury. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Davis back to a role off the bench.
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Draymond Green (quad) on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Kuminga will make his third srart this season after Draymond Green was held out with a groin ailment. In 30.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Kuminga to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 14.1...
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Friday; AJ Griffin to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Forrest came off the bench last time out. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. He's being brought back to the first unit, and in a corresponding move, AJ Griffin will revert to the bench.
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) out again on Saturday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ayton continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined for Saturday's showdown with the Pelicans. Bismack Biyombo started in his place on Thursday and could do so again on Saturday.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Robinson is still dealing with a sprained left ankle. He is once again listed probable. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Saturday. In 21 games this season,...
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive P.J. Washington (personal) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. McDaniels will make his tenth start this season after PJ Washington was ruled out for personal reasons. In 29.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 12.7 points, 5.5...
Bucks list Jrue Holiday (illness) as probable on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is probable to play in Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. After a two game absence with an illness, Holiday is on track to return on Saturday. In 33.8 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to score 37.4 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 17.6...
Kelly Oubre coming off the bench for Hornets on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Oubre will move to the bench on Frida with Gordon Hayward active and back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Oubre to play 32.1 minutes against the Hawks. Oubre's Friday projection...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (back) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (back) is questionable to play in Friday's contest against the Golden State Warriors. Harris' status is currently in limbo after Philadelphia's forward experienced recent back pain. Expect Georges Niang to see more minutes if Harris ruled out. Harris' current projection includes 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds,...
Bam Adebayo (ankle) questionable Saturday for Miami
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adebayo is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he sat out Thursday night. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Nets' Seth Curry (hamstring) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets point guard Seth Curry (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Friday. Our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against the Raptors. Curry's Friday projection includes 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
Kevin Huerter (ankle) available for Kings on Friday
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter will play Friday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Huerter missed time due to an ankle injury. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to start as well, which should send Terence Davis back to the bench.
Davis Bertans (illness) ruled out for Mavericks on Friday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bertans was listed questionable due to a non-COVID illness. Now, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend. In 11 games this season, Bertans is averaging 3.3 points...
Hornets starting Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Hayward will make his 12th start this season after missing time with a shoulder injury and Kelly Oubre was sent to the bench. In 28.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hayward to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
