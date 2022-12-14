Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Christmas is a time for giving for Rotary Club
Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Rotary Club of Lewiston and Niagara-on-the-Lake held its annual Christmas dinner at Fortunas in Niagara Falls. The evening included friends of Rotary, representatives of the group’s causes, and members of the community who have supported its projects. “The club was delighted to give back...
wnypapers.com
Community invited to candlelight Christmas Eve service at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston
The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will open its doors to the community on Christmas Eve. All are welcome to attend the candlelight service. “Proclaim the Wondrous Birth – a Christmas Eve Service of music and story,” will include a choral concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring Robert Hull, music director for the church and renowned Western New York organist, directing the choir. The service will follow at 6 p.m.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Memorial Library news
At the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road:. √ 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. √ 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library is open. Monetary donations are always accepted.
Historic Restaurant In East Aurora, New York Closing?
While there has been no official word from the owners, there was a lot of discussion on Facebook this week about the future of the Globe in East Aurora. Friday morning, patrons told WYRK that they received an email from the owner confirming the news. One of the most unique...
wnypapers.com
Snowmobilers reminded to renew their registration locally
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns reminds snowmobilers to register their sleds and trailers “locally” – directly through the Erie County Auto Bureau. “This is an effort to keep as much as $1.5 million in vital revenues right here in Erie County. Riders can renew by mail or in-person at any Erie County auto bureau,” Kearns said.
wnypapers.com
'Tis the season to give for Aero Transportation
Aero recently gave away 400 turkey meals to families in Niagara Falls. This was sixth year in a row the company made such a donation. “In 2016, we decided to do give back to community at a bigger level. It was Thanksgiving time, so naturally we decided we will give away turkey,” said Anas Mangla, operation manager of Aero Transportation. “We purchased 30 turkeys from Walmart out of our money. We randomly selected 30 people from our Facebook page and had them come in and grab turkey. It was small, but very successful event. So, they went bigger and better every year”
Gov. Hochul announces projects for North Tonawanda downtown revitilization
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday 14 new transformational projects in North Tonawanda as a part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Award.
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.
wnypapers.com
Morinello, Marston partner with American Red Cross for local blood drive on Dec. 27
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and Grand Island Deputy Supervisor Pete Marston will partner with the American Red Cross for a blood drive taking place Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Grand Island firehall. Donation times will be between noon and 5 p.m. The American Red Cross is looking to exceed its goal of 35 donors.
buffalovibe.com
Exit 2 Bar & Grille to reopen five days a week
Exit 2 Bar & Grille, located at 3191 Eggert Road in Tonawanda in the Colvin Eggert Plaza, just off Exit 2 of the I-290, is now open Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. Owner Lisa Galus thanks Exit 2 customers for their support and patience through the Covid pandemic, and assures diners that proper social distancing and mask requirements will be closely followed for the safety of diners and staff.
Funky Town Vintage is like taking a trip in a time machine
Funky Town Vintage in Williamsville features mid-century modern merchandise from the '50s, '60s, and '70s.
stepoutbuffalo.com
No Other WNY Restaurant Does Holiday Decorations as Good as This
We’re in the midst of the holiday season which means by now you’ve probably seen your fair share of light displays and decorated houses around town, but what about restaurants? Sure a handful here and there will add some holiday decor or offer a festive drink, but trust us when we say nothing compares to this one restaurant in Buffalo.
“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria
There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
wnypapers.com
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign
Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
ICYMI: WNY Town Named One Of The Worst In New York
Looking back at 2022 it seems that it was not all great news for people living in Western New York. Several new studies that came out earlier in the year showed that Western New York might not be the most ideal place to live in New York State. The website...
Niagara Falls Tourism called “Grinch of the Year” by PETA
“Niagara Falls Tourism’s small heart won’t let visitors enjoy one of the world’s greatest natural wonders without a constant barrage of explosions that leave animals running for their lives, and that makes it a grinch in our book,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said.
Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo
A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
Buffalo City Hall and the House from Hell
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The boarded-up house on Arkansas Street stands as a testament to City Hall’s ineptitude in dealing with urban blight. Not one, but two people — suspected drug users — have died inside the abandoned house since Sept. 26. That followed years of housing code violations and frequent complaints from neighbors about drug use and other quality of life issues.
Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo
There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County tonight and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Wednesday evening and Thursday. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St. Buffalo, NY 14201 (6 p.m.-7...
