Niagara Falls, NY

wnypapers.com

Christmas is a time for giving for Rotary Club

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Rotary Club of Lewiston and Niagara-on-the-Lake held its annual Christmas dinner at Fortunas in Niagara Falls. The evening included friends of Rotary, representatives of the group’s causes, and members of the community who have supported its projects. “The club was delighted to give back...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Community invited to candlelight Christmas Eve service at First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston

The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston will open its doors to the community on Christmas Eve. All are welcome to attend the candlelight service. “Proclaim the Wondrous Birth – a Christmas Eve Service of music and story,” will include a choral concert at 5:30 p.m. featuring Robert Hull, music director for the church and renowned Western New York organist, directing the choir. The service will follow at 6 p.m.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Memorial Library news

At the Grand Island Memorial Library, 1715 Bedell Road:. √ 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. √ 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Material donations (books, DVDs, CDs) are accepted! Please drop off your donations any time the library is open. Monetary donations are always accepted.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Snowmobilers reminded to renew their registration locally

Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns reminds snowmobilers to register their sleds and trailers “locally” – directly through the Erie County Auto Bureau. “This is an effort to keep as much as $1.5 million in vital revenues right here in Erie County. Riders can renew by mail or in-person at any Erie County auto bureau,” Kearns said.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

'Tis the season to give for Aero Transportation

Aero recently gave away 400 turkey meals to families in Niagara Falls. This was sixth year in a row the company made such a donation. “In 2016, we decided to do give back to community at a bigger level. It was Thanksgiving time, so naturally we decided we will give away turkey,” said Anas Mangla, operation manager of Aero Transportation. “We purchased 30 turkeys from Walmart out of our money. We randomly selected 30 people from our Facebook page and had them come in and grab turkey. It was small, but very successful event. So, they went bigger and better every year”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
buffalovibe.com

Exit 2 Bar & Grille to reopen five days a week

Exit 2 Bar & Grille, located at 3191 Eggert Road in Tonawanda in the Colvin Eggert Plaza, just off Exit 2 of the I-290, is now open Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m. Owner Lisa Galus thanks Exit 2 customers for their support and patience through the Covid pandemic, and assures diners that proper social distancing and mask requirements will be closely followed for the safety of diners and staff.
TONAWANDA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

No Other WNY Restaurant Does Holiday Decorations as Good as This

We’re in the midst of the holiday season which means by now you’ve probably seen your fair share of light displays and decorated houses around town, but what about restaurants? Sure a handful here and there will add some holiday decor or offer a festive drink, but trust us when we say nothing compares to this one restaurant in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

“All People Must Die” – Scary Situation At Walden Galleria

There was a scary situation at the Walden Galleria last week, and many people are worried if it will affect their holiday shopping. It’s crazy to think that Christmas is already a week away. Where did the time even go? If you are scrambling to “wrap” up your Christmas shopping, the best place to go to take care of all the people on your Christmas list is the Walden Galleria. There’s tons of stores in the mall, and they’re easy to pop in and out of.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign

Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bomb Threat Made At Building In Downtown Buffalo

A bomb threat was made at a building in downtown Buffalo. A threat was also made at another building. On the morning of Friday, December 16, 2022, there was a huge police presence outside of the Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall buildings. According to WGRZ Channel 2, a...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo City Hall and the House from Hell

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The boarded-up house on Arkansas Street stands as a testament to City Hall’s ineptitude in dealing with urban blight. Not one, but two people — suspected drug users — have died inside the abandoned house since Sept. 26. That followed years of housing code violations and frequent complaints from neighbors about drug use and other quality of life issues.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Unmistakable Buffalo Shape Captured In The Sky Over Buffalo

There are plenty of things in life that make you second guess what you're seeing. But this seems to be pretty cut and dry. Over the years, you've probably heard stories of people who think they see silhouettes of Jesus in a piece of toast. And who hasn't laid on their back on a nice summer day and looked for shapes that come about in the clouds? Sometimes you look at them and think, "I don't know...that doesn't really look like that to me."
BUFFALO, NY

