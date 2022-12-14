Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Elizabeth man spits at Hoboken cops after creating a scene at public library
An Elizabeth man was arrested for spitting at Hoboken police officers after he resisted arrest for creating a scene at the public library, authorities said. Hakeem Lawrence, 34, of Elizabeth, was charged with throwing bodily fluids, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct on Monday, according to Police Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka.
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
High-speed car chase followed an attempted car theft in Montclair, police say
An attempted vehicle theft in Montclair led to a high-speed chase to Newark, where three individuals were apprehended after attempting to flee on foot, police said. On Dec. 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 a.m., Montclair police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
Tap Tap Trap: Female Food Delivery Driver Escapes Knifepoint Robbery Attempt In Clifton
The tap-tap-tap that a female food delivery driver heard on her car window after being sent to a bogus address in Clifton was made by a teen with a knife who was looking to rob her, authorities said. The driver was already apprehensive when she couldn’t find the exact address,...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
theobserver.com
KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week
Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”. The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny...
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver
CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
Cliffside Ex-Con Caught Casing Stores In Fairview Had Pills, Knives, Message For Police
A Cliffside Park ex-con with a lengthy drug-related criminal history who police in Fairview said they busted before dawn Thursday sported a distinctive message for them atop his balding head. Tattooed on his scalp: “F*ck The Police.”. David Weber, 40, also had a knife hanging from a lanyard around...
Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
Bronx shooting leaves one man dead, another injured
One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. Cops found the two victims outside a liquor store at 189 Burnside Ave in Morris Heights at about 10 p.m. after a 911 caller alerted them to the gunfire. The slain victim, 32, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, according to police. The other victim — a 27-year-old man — was shot in the groin, cops said. He was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition. No arrests have been made and police said they are still investigating. Police are withholding the slain man’s identity pending family notification.
baristanet.com
Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
State rejects appeal by Newark firefighters reassigned after captain’s fatal overdose
Newark’s former public safety director was within his authority when he reassigned every firefighter out of a city firehouse where a captain had died of a drug overdose while on duty in January, according to the state Civil Service Commission. In a Nov. 2 decision obtained by NJ Advance...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
