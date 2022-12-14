ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home

A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
CLIFTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week

Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”. The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny...
KEARNY, NJ
CBS New York

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver

CLIFTON, NJ – A female food delivery driver was able to escape being robbed and possibly stabbed, shot or beaten after realizing her latest food delivery was a setup. She was called to deliver food to a non-existent address by two teens who intended to rob her instead, possibly even carjack her. According to police, on Tuesday at approximately 9:00 PM, a food delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint while attempting to deliver food to a bogus address off Chittenden Road. “The victim became apprehensive when she was unable to locate the exact address when she approached the area of The post 17-year-old Newark girl arrested with gun after trying to rob female food delivery driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says

Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
NUTLEY, NJ
CBS New York

Deadly shooting caught on video inside Inwood deli

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man after some kind of argument in an Inwood deli Thursday, all while the victim's daughter was in the store.The video shows one customer shouting at another with his hand tucked into his green jacket. He leaves, then seconds later he barges back in, takes out a gun and lunges at the other customer."I heard the shots, boom boom, twice," said a customer who asked to remain anonymous. "I'm still in shock."She says the victim's 9-year-old daughter was in the store with him, so when an...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Bronx shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. Cops found the two victims outside a liquor store at 189 Burnside Ave in Morris Heights at about 10 p.m. after a 911 caller alerted them to the gunfire. The slain victim, 32, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to St Barnabas Hospital, according to police. The other victim — a 27-year-old man — was shot in the groin, cops said.     He was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition. No arrests have been made and police said they are still investigating. Police are withholding the slain man’s identity pending family notification.
BRONX, NY
baristanet.com

Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Susana Ventura, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 0358 hours, the following 36-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Susana Ventura. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. refusal to rake breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

