LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...

LYNN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO