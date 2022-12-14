ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CultureMap Austin

Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin

Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock City Council approves development agreement with Las Vegas-based tech company

ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council unanimously approved an economic agreement with a tech company called Switch. The company is a Las Vegas-based data center provider that is currently building a 150,000-square-foot facility in Round Rock. Switch purchased the land to build the new facility from Dell and will place it next to Dell's headquarters. They hope to add 15 new jobs.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities

The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Shop local at Austin Flea in South Austin Sunday

The Austin Flea has been featuring local, handmade, and vintage vendors in Austin since 2009. On Sunday, you can shop the small businesses wile enjoying food and drinks at Radio Coffee and Beer. We'll show you a preview of some of the vendors.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Anna's Toy Depot to close for good after Christmas Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin toy store Anna's Toy Depot will be closing at the end of the year, the business confirmed with KVUE on Friday. It's last day in business will be Christmas Eve. Owner Anna Barr started the business in 1989 soon after she graduated from the...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building

After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Radio Ink

Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

