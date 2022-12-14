Read full article on original website
Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin
Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
Apartment complex soon to replace site of former Dart Bowl
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin bowling alley that was in business for 62 years is being reduced to rubble. Off Grover Avenue in North Austin, demolition of the old Dart Bowl bowling alley is underway. It was a hangout spot for Austinites for decades. In the rubble, you can...
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
Round Rock City Council approves development agreement with Las Vegas-based tech company
ROUND ROCK, Texas — On Thursday night, the Round Rock City Council unanimously approved an economic agreement with a tech company called Switch. The company is a Las Vegas-based data center provider that is currently building a 150,000-square-foot facility in Round Rock. Switch purchased the land to build the new facility from Dell and will place it next to Dell's headquarters. They hope to add 15 new jobs.
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
I Luv Video to return as a volunteer-run nonprofit called We Luv Video
AUSTIN, Texas — A shuttered Austin movie rental store is getting a reboot with a new business model. In September 2020, I Luv Video announced on its Facebook page that it would be permanently closing after nearly 40 years of business as an Austin video store. In the post,...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company. Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs. This unique treehouse yurt is tucked...
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Austin area median home prices stay flat for first time in nearly 4 years
Median home prices within the Austin-Round Rock MSA have remained flat for the first time in nearly four years, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors Thursday.
Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities
The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
fox7austin.com
Shop local at Austin Flea in South Austin Sunday
The Austin Flea has been featuring local, handmade, and vintage vendors in Austin since 2009. On Sunday, you can shop the small businesses wile enjoying food and drinks at Radio Coffee and Beer. We'll show you a preview of some of the vendors.
Anna's Toy Depot to close for good after Christmas Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — South Austin toy store Anna's Toy Depot will be closing at the end of the year, the business confirmed with KVUE on Friday. It's last day in business will be Christmas Eve. Owner Anna Barr started the business in 1989 soon after she graduated from the...
dailytrib.com
Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
Radio Ink
Three Translators Sell for $1 Million
Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million. The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN.
‘Devastated.’ Local health care company initiates layoffs ahead of the holidays
The company has been in Austin since 1954 and works with 22 hospitals across Central Texas.
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
New Lakeway street, residential development will be considered at Dec. 19 council meeting
An aerial view shoes 507 Rupen Drive, the future site of Taranga Drive and several residential lots. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Preliminary plans for the development of a new street called Taranga Drive will be presented during Lakeway City Council’s Dec. 19 regular meeting. The street is part of...
