numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic (back) probable for Heat on Saturday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jovic is dealing with back spasms but is listed as probable for Saturday's clash with the Spurs. Bam Adebayo (ankle) is questionable. Jovic is averaging 11.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) out again on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gabriel continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with Denver. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Gabriel is...
