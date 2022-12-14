Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three cost-effective targets for the team
After the Chicago Cubs balked at even offering Carlos Correa a deal, It's not easy to remain optimistic for Cubs fans. Nor should they be. After the green light was given from Chairman Tom Ricketts for Jed Hoyer to spend what he needs to turn the team around, Hoyer has seemingly done nothing. The moves in acquiring Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon looked to be the beginning of a fantastic offseason for the Cubs. Since then, they've missed on every target they've been connected to.
FOX Sports
Giants get creative; Rangers gamble on pitching; Guardians diversify lineup
Let’s begin a new regular feature wherein we will more closely examine a few recent events within Major League Baseball. This week, we’ll look at the Texas Rangers’ brand-new starting rotation, the San Francisco Giants’ adherence to a contract type in adding pitching depth and the Cleveland Guardians finally departing from their norms in procuring offensive improvements.
True Blue LA
Dodgers trade deadline history: Yu Darvish comes to LA
In recent years, the Dodgers have made a huge splash at the deadline three times, acquiring Yu Darvish in 2017, Manny Machado in 2018, and Trea Turner and Max Scherzer in 2021. The Dodgers did not win a championship in any of those years and did not re-sign any of the acquired players once their contract expired.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Sandy Alcantara’s cryptic tweet is leaving fans guessing
Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara has fans in Miami and around the MLB scrambling to decipher a cryptic tweet many hope signals a potential move. Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara signed a five-year contract with the Marlins after the 2021 season but the state of the franchise makes it look likely he won’t see out that deal in Miami.
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Deadspin
No, the San Francisco Giants’ offense isn’t suddenly elite with Carlos Correa
After missing out on Arson Judge, it was only a matter of time before the San Francisco Giants used their massive spending budget on one of the few elite hitters left on the open market. For weeks, the Giants-Carlos Correa speculation had been swirling with some people considering San Fran the frontrunners, while others reported that talks between both parties hadn’t gotten that serious. Turns out the formers were correct. The Giants signed former Astros superstar Carlos Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal.
247Sports
New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision
Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
Derek Carr gets honest about Raiders future
The Las Vegas Raiders are about to miss the NFL playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons due in part to their lackluster offense. And much of that blame falls on the shoulders of star quarterback Derek Carr. And those struggles have put his future with the team in jeopardy. Given the financial ramifications, Read more... The post Derek Carr gets honest about Raiders future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
