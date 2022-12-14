ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park

Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Fashion-forward entrepreneurs setting the tone for sisterhood, networking in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Women Supporting Women Day was Dec. 1, and two Jacksonville women have represented that day in full this month. Tia Coleman and Nicole Banks describe their relationship as one that resembles the closeness of a niece and an aunt. The ladies met around six years ago on social media and since then a budding sisterhood blossomed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Plenty of sun and cool temps this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a sun-filled and cool Friday, as the cold front is now in South Florida. The cool air will continue this afternoon, with dry conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Clear skies and cool temps will continue tonight. Temps will fall...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 women, 2 children injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate double shootings Tuesday evening left two children and two women injured in Jacksonville, police said. So far, police haven’t said if the two shootings are related. In one of the cases, investigators said they aren’t even sure where the shooting happened. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JEA discusses base rate increase, but it might not mean a heftier bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This spring, JEA customers might be paying more for their service, but utility Board members believe customers’ electricity bills could actually be less by the time the proposed increase would take effect. On Friday, a JEA Board committee met to discuss raising the base rate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy