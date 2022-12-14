Read full article on original website
Vintage ceramic Christmas trees could bring you big-time holiday cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What’s old is new again when it comes to making some cash during the holidays. Those old ceramic Christmas trees that used to sit on the mantle every year can now bring you a stocking full of money. While the artsy trees went out of...
Puerto Rican flavors in Orange Park
Rance and Jana went Fooding Around and landed in Orange Park for this adventure. El Pegao is a Puerto Rican restaurant with flair and flavor to cause drool mouth puddles. They learned how the husband and wife team, Juan and Nordana Alameda, came to embark on this endeavor that is all about sharing a passion for food and their culture. www.instagram.com/elpegaorestaurant.
Positively JAX: Annual Angel Tree event a ‘huge blessing’ for hundreds of children in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Salvation Army provided Christmas gifts to 1,900 children in Jacksonville as part of the annual Angel Tree event, which was held Thursday at the Regency Square Mall. These gifts are for families who are dealing with financial hardships and can’t provide gifts for their children....
Potential prizes, discounts will be part of grand opening event for new David’s Bridal store in Jacksonville
David’s Bridal is opening another store in Jacksonville, and there will be an opportunity for people to take advantage of special promotions. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and will feature the following:. The first 200 attendees will get a free occasion...
Murder of father of 4 in Jacksonville Beach inspires toy boxes for children caught in tragedy
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Using a tragic experience to help others in heartbreaking situations, family and friends of a father of four killed in Jacksonville Beach are placing toy boxes at police departments so kids have something to do when they’re at the station. The Bexley Boxes are...
500 local kids to receive toys during Derrick Henry’s annual event in Yulee
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Derrick Henry is hosting his annual toy giveaway this weekend in Nassau County. The holiday giveaway will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 464016 FL-200 Yulee, FL 32097. The iconic football running back Derrick Henry graduated from...
New exhibit at Museum of Contemporary Art offers interactive experience
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville is similar to the concept of the Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience in that it’s interactive for people of all ages. The piece of art in MOCA was handmade by Florida artists Felici Asteinza...
Holiday trains running at Beaches Branch Library until New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Choo! Choo! The trains are running at the Beaches Branch Library!. The train display — featuring winter wonderlands and themed setups — will be on display from Friday, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. The main train event will be held in the community room...
‘Santa is very appreciative’: Northside Amazon warehouse pushing out more than 700,000 packages a day this holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The clock is ticking on holiday shopping as the countdown to Christmas continues. On Wednesday, News4JAX got unprecedented access to the Amazon warehouse on Jacksonville’s Northside to see inside the mammoth operation. Between the sea of yellow bins holding items you bought online to orange...
Fashion-forward entrepreneurs setting the tone for sisterhood, networking in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Women Supporting Women Day was Dec. 1, and two Jacksonville women have represented that day in full this month. Tia Coleman and Nicole Banks describe their relationship as one that resembles the closeness of a niece and an aunt. The ladies met around six years ago on social media and since then a budding sisterhood blossomed.
Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.
City wants to permanently remove 22 animals found in Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A petition obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows the city has asked a court for the permanent removal and custody of 22 animals that were found a month ago at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside. Court records show the man arrested, Terry Thomas, is facing charges...
Board votes against recommending Fernandina Beach townhouse project to commission
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A proposal to tear down four homes and make way for townhouses just steps away from historic downtown Fernandina Beach drew dozens of people to a Planning Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night. Residents pushed back against the proposal, sharing concerns about how they believe the...
Plenty of sun and cool temps this afternoon
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s been a sun-filled and cool Friday, as the cold front is now in South Florida. The cool air will continue this afternoon, with dry conditions. Highs will climb into the mid 60s. Clear skies and cool temps will continue tonight. Temps will fall...
Lost & found: Moviegoers track lost phones, fraudulent charges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville moviegoers are warning others that someone used their lost and found phones to buy expensive electronics. Police are investigating and haven’t announced any arrests, but the victims believe it was an inside job. It started with a simple trip to the movies —...
Family says father found dead in Westside home was shot by son
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of murder suspect Eric Lackey said he is accused of shooting and killing his father Steven Lackey on Monday. Steven Lackey, 67, was found dead inside a home in Hyde Park on the Westside. JSO officers said as they were responding to a shooting...
2 women, 2 children injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate double shootings Tuesday evening left two children and two women injured in Jacksonville, police said. So far, police haven’t said if the two shootings are related. In one of the cases, investigators said they aren’t even sure where the shooting happened. The...
2 First Coast High School students face charges after loaded gun found in vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two First Coast High School students are facing possible criminal charges after a loaded gun was found in a student’s vehicle this week. First Coast High School’s principal sent a message to parents on Tuesday letting them know what happened at the Northside school.
JEA discusses base rate increase, but it might not mean a heftier bill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This spring, JEA customers might be paying more for their service, but utility Board members believe customers’ electricity bills could actually be less by the time the proposed increase would take effect. On Friday, a JEA Board committee met to discuss raising the base rate...
Gun violence against children in Jacksonville is growing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation found the U.S. accounts for 97% of gun-related child deaths among other countries. The New York Times reports, guns are now the number one cause of death among American children and teens, and that includes kids shot in Jacksonville.
