NFL playoff scenarios show Chiefs have six ways to clinch a postseason berth on Sunday

It doesn’t take a mathematician to figure out how the Chiefs can clinch a playoff berth in Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston.

Win that game and the Chiefs will claim their seventh straight AFC West title and an eighth consecutive postseason berth.

That’s one of six potential ways the Chiefs could wrap up a spot in the playoffs, the NFL said Wednesday.

While that’s a straightforward path, there are a few routes to the postseason that would require an inordinate number of games to end in a tie this weekend.

Here is a closer look.

AFC West scenarios

As noted, the Chiefs will win the AFC West with a victory, but they can clinch the title if the Chargers lose to the Titans.

A third way for the division title: the Chiefs and Chargers both tie Sunday.

Playoff berth scenarios

Here’s where it gets fun and a little funky. The Chiefs can lock up a spot in the postseason field without winning their division. There are three scenarios for that to happen this weekend.

The first is this: The Chiefs tie the Texans, the Jets lose at home to the Lions and the Patriots lose at the Raiders. That’s the least complicated way.

A second path for the Chiefs to get in with a tie on Sunday would require a Dolphins loss to the Bills on Saturday, a Patriots loss and a Jets tie.

The third scenario for a playoff berth would be similar. The Chiefs would get into the postseason field with a tie, a Dolphins loss and a Patriots tie. By the way, New England hasn’t had a game end in a tie since 1967 when the team was the Boston Patriots.

While that would be fun to see unfold, the win-and-in mantra is the one the Chiefs will embrace this weekend.