Florida State

Washington Examiner

Democrats' midterm success could embolden Biden's border stance

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has faced sustained criticism over his handling of immigration at the southern border. However, with his party faring better than expected in the midterm elections , Biden could choose to double down on his slackening enforcement. Biden visited Phoenix, just 100 miles from the...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi

It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’

A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
AOL Corp

There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans

WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
Washington Examiner

Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney

Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
UTAH STATE
TODAY.com

Democratic Sen. Warnock defeats Republican Walker in Georgia runoff

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Sadly, Mike Lindell is the perfect choice to lead the GOP

On Wednesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced he wouldn’t be challenging Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel for the job she’s had since 2017, but not before he called out “the disappointing results of every election during her tenure.” That leaves McDaniel facing only one well-known candidate, a person who truly deserves to be the GOP’s next head honcho: the “My Pillow” guy, Mike Lindell.
COLORADO STATE
DC News Now

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
GEORGIA STATE

