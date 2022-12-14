Read full article on original website
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
Hunter Biden probe, impeachment could be 'politically helping the White House,' Jen Psaki argues
On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, Jen Psaki claimed Republican impeachment efforts and focus on Hunter Biden could end up helping the White House politically.
Biden world once ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene. Now it’s making her the face of the GOP.
The president and his team have begun elevating the MAGA sect, seeing political advantage in their public prominence.
22 WSBT
Dems may have pushed Trump Republican messaging to sabotage GOP races, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A network of organizations by the name of “RINO Hunters” may have sabotaged several down-ballot Republican candidates facing competitive races during the midterms, according to the writer of a digital newsletter that tracks strategy, spending and trends in politics. Even though the groups used...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' midterm success could embolden Biden's border stance
Since taking office, President Joe Biden has faced sustained criticism over his handling of immigration at the southern border. However, with his party faring better than expected in the midterm elections , Biden could choose to double down on his slackening enforcement. Biden visited Phoenix, just 100 miles from the...
Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi
It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
Photo of Biden with ‘miserable’ Republicans sparks amusement: ‘This should be the White House Christmas card’
A photograph of Joe Biden meeting with miserable-looking Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at the White House sparked online amusement.The president wore an amused look on his face while House Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader McConnell appeared to wish they were anywhere else.Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a coy smile on his face as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked on seemingly amused by the situation.The meeting took place in the wake of the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats retain control of the US Senate.Mr McCarthy, if he...
GOP Losers Now Want Control Of Their Party
Numerous candidates who lost their elections now want to take control of their state parties.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
AOL Corp
There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans
WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
Washington Examiner
GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority
Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks. Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes...
Washington Examiner
Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney
Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Alaska's Murkowski, Peltola win reelection in latest Trump rebuke
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska both won reelection against opponents backed by Donald Trump on Wednesday, the latest high-profile defeats of candidates supported by the former president.
TODAY.com
Democratic Sen. Warnock defeats Republican Walker in Georgia runoff
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Dec. 6 in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide,...
Republican leaders mostly silent over Donald Trump's call to suspend the Constitution
As party leaders remained silent, a few Republicans on Sunday did reject Trump's extraordinary suggestion for "termination" of the U.S. Constitution.
GOP to conduct post-election audit after disappointing midterms
NEW YORK — A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP’s underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party’s broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power.
MSNBC
Sadly, Mike Lindell is the perfect choice to lead the GOP
On Wednesday, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced he wouldn’t be challenging Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel for the job she’s had since 2017, but not before he called out “the disappointing results of every election during her tenure.” That leaves McDaniel facing only one well-known candidate, a person who truly deserves to be the GOP’s next head honcho: the “My Pillow” guy, Mike Lindell.
Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness […]
