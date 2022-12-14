ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: 5 Cougar Keys with Jack Thompson

PULLMAN-- If Washington State is to secure a victory in the LA Bowl on Saturday, the veteran leadership will have to step to the forefront says Washington State quarterback legend Jack Thompson. With three coaches and several players gone, Jake Dickert's vision of a player-led team will need to be in full force.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Oregon forward Taylor Hosendove suffers injury in rout of Eastern Washington

EUGENE, Ore. — Thursday's 50-point win over Eastern Washington wasn't all positive. The Ducks played the second half with just eight players after reserve forward Taylor Hosendove suffered an injury during the second half warmups. Oregon coach Kelly Graves told reporters after the 88-38 win that the 6-foot-2 senior...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

After MW Title, Fresno State lands 6 commits in 30-hour span

The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class doubled from six commitments to 12 in the span of the last 30 hours. The Bulldogs added six commitments - including three tight ends - over the course of Monday and Tuesday. Fresno State hosted 18 recruits on official visits over the...
FRESNO, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
SANTA MARIA, CA
GV Wire

Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.

Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’

Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson

Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
MERCED, CA
TravelPulse

Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination

The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend

More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries

Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district

TULARE – The Tulare Hospital District hired its fourth CEO in as many years last week. The Tulare Local HealthCare District’s board of directors unanimously voted to release current CEO Phil Smith earlier this month, just one year after he was hired. Smith’s last day was officially Dec. 2 following a closed session “discussion and potential action regarding public employee evaluation/dismissal of Chief Executive Officer” at the Nov. 29 board meeting.
TULARE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments

A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
