WSU vs. Fresno State in LA Bowl: 5 Cougar Keys with Jack Thompson
PULLMAN-- If Washington State is to secure a victory in the LA Bowl on Saturday, the veteran leadership will have to step to the forefront says Washington State quarterback legend Jack Thompson. With three coaches and several players gone, Jake Dickert's vision of a player-led team will need to be in full force.
247Sports
Oregon forward Taylor Hosendove suffers injury in rout of Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — Thursday's 50-point win over Eastern Washington wasn't all positive. The Ducks played the second half with just eight players after reserve forward Taylor Hosendove suffered an injury during the second half warmups. Oregon coach Kelly Graves told reporters after the 88-38 win that the 6-foot-2 senior...
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
247Sports
After MW Title, Fresno State lands 6 commits in 30-hour span
The Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2023 recruiting class doubled from six commitments to 12 in the span of the last 30 hours. The Bulldogs added six commitments - including three tight ends - over the course of Monday and Tuesday. Fresno State hosted 18 recruits on official visits over the...
syvnews.com
Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program
Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
Turnto10.com
American imprisoned in same penal colony as Brittney Griner tells her story
FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) — WNBA star Brittney Griner was not alone in leaving Russia, as a California woman joined her escape after spending over a year in a Russian penal colony. Sarah Krivanek was incarcerated in "hell", as she refers to it. Five years ago Krivanek moved to Russia...
sjvsun.com
Anti-semitic flyers dropped in Fresno, Clovis, putting law enforcement on alert
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
GV Wire
Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
GV Wire
New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’
Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
Snow in Fresno? The conditions needed to make it happen
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep. With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno? According to CBS47 Chief […]
Power outage knocks ABC30 off the air Thursday
A power outage knocked ABC30 off the air on Thursday evening.
mercedcountytimes.com
Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson
Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford gets 'quite a soaking' over weekend
More than a half inch of rain fell on the Hanford area Sunday morning during a storm that blanketed the state and dropped feet of snow in the Sierra. “It was quite a soaking,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty said Monday. The rainfall total was 0.66 of an...
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
thesungazette.com
Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district
TULARE – The Tulare Hospital District hired its fourth CEO in as many years last week. The Tulare Local HealthCare District’s board of directors unanimously voted to release current CEO Phil Smith earlier this month, just one year after he was hired. Smith’s last day was officially Dec. 2 following a closed session “discussion and potential action regarding public employee evaluation/dismissal of Chief Executive Officer” at the Nov. 29 board meeting.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
