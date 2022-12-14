Sizing up UM’s strong haul of ’23 commitments on offense, with feedback from an evaluator

With the addition of four-star Miami Central defensive lineman Rueben Bain on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes’ 23-player Class of 2023 recruiting haul has risen to fifth in the nation in the 247 Sports rankings, behind only Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas.

In part 1 of a series, here’s a look at the 11 offensive commitments and their 247 rankings, with the early signing period set to begin next Wednesday:

▪ Milton-based three star quarterback Emory Williams (the 31st rated quarterback in this class):

Per 247, he had 14 other offers, with FSU and Auburn among them. He’s viewed as a developmental prospect — and he’s not as highly regarded as previous UM commitment Jaden Rashada, who flipped to Florida.

But Williams has several appealing qualities, including size (6-5), decent mobility (302 rushing yards this past season), a strong arm, intelligence and good accuracy. He threw for 2,102 yards in 2022, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“I saw him at an FSU camp three years ago, and I was impressed how he spins the ball,” recruiting analyst Larry Blustein said. “He throws it extremely well. Has a good arm, is a gamer. He’s more of a dropback guy” than someone who will look to run first.

He didn’t participate in any of the nation’s premier 7-on-7 teams, which limited his exposure and might have worked against him in recruiting.

Tyler Van Dyke signed a new NIL deal with John Ruiz’s company LifeWallet and will remain with the Hurricanes in 2023, per Ruiz. Jacurri Brown is expected back, and Jake Garcia has given no indication he’s transferring. So Williams might begin his UM career fourth on the depth chart.

▪ Three-star running back Christopher Johnson:

The Fort Lauderdale Dillard prospect, rated by 247 as the No. 24 running back in the 2023 class, chose UM over Mississippi, Clemson and others.

Johnson, who also runs track, ran the 100 meters in 10.4 seconds. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry this past season, according to maxpreps.com.

“When he gets out in the open, he’s gone,” Blustein said. “He will have to adjust his inside running a little bit. He’s going to have to learn to do that and not bounce everything outside. You can’t teach what he has from a speed standpoint.”

Blustein said Jaylan Knighton — who transferred from UM to SMU — “would be a good comparison. He’s a little like him, though Rooster [Knighton] had more experience playing the position. Johnson wasn’t discovered until the last year. His spring game was huge. Maybe he’s a little bit faster than Rooster.”

Johnson will become the fourth scholarship back on the roster, joining TreVonte’ Citizen, Don Chaney Jr., and Henry Parrish.

▪ Two offensive tackles: Five-star IMG Academy’s Francis Mauigoa (the second rated offensive tackle) and three-star Miami LaSalle prospect Frankie Tinilau (the No. 124 offensive tackle).

Mauigoa, rated by Rivals as the No. 8 overall prospect, is a “beast, a total program-definer,” Blustein said. “He picks up things quickly.”

Blustein said Mauigoa reminds him of former Canes standout and NFL player Eric Winston. He said that Mauigoa is “without question” a foundational piece of a top-10 program.

Blustein said that Mauigoa also reminds him of former Alabama lineman Evan Neal, drafted by the Giants seventh overall this past April.

“He will get in the mix” immediately, Blustein said. “He’s got to learn the game [more] but he will be dominant in time. Big hands, strong.”

If left tackle Zion Nelson — who was limited to 61 snaps this past season because of a knee injury — returns in 2023 as expected, then Mauigoa could end up at right tackle initially, competing to replace DJ Scaife.

Mauigoa’s brother, Francisco, is reportedly considering a transfer to Miami. The linebacker had 60 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception for Washington State last season.

As for Tinilau, “he played Australian rules football and rugby most of his life,” Blustein said. “The thing that everybody saw in him is he’s really athletic, very smart. He’s probably a guard, but he’s athletic enough to plug in anywhere. If they needed him at center, he could do that. He has that kind of athleticism.”

He likely will need time to develop.

Meanwhile, UM remains very much in the mix for Brockton, Massachusetts.-based five-star prospect Samson Okunlola, who’s rated the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 14 player overall in the 2023 class. Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal had an in-home visit with him Tuesday.

▪ Two tackle/guards in Ocala Trinity Catholic’s Tommy Kinsler (247 Sports’ No. 49 interior offensive linemen) and IMG Academy’s Antonio Tripp (the No. 21 interior offensive lineman):

Blustein said he watched Kinsler “during the summer; he’s got quick feet and he’s almost a plug and play kid at tackle or guard. I’ve seen him play three positions. It’s going to be where Miami needs him more — tackle or guard.”

He played right tackle this past season.

Tripp, who projects as a guard for UM, “has been productive all year,” Blustein said “Big-time talent with tremendous instincts. He can blow up over the next couple of years. I think you can play Tripp anywhere on the line.”

Center Connor Lew flipped from UM to Auburn on Tuesday. But this is still a very strong haul of offensive linemen, and adding Okunlola would make this the Canes’ best offensive line class in many, many years.

▪ Tight ends Riley Williams of IMG Academy (247 Sports’ No. 4 tight end), Indiana-based Jackson Carver (the No. 32 tight end) and Bridgeland, Texas-based Reid Mikeska (43rd tight end).

“Riley Williams will be as good as anyone Miami is recruiting,” Blustein said. “A receiving tight end but also can block. He’s so athletic; he’s more like Elijah Arroyo than Will Mallory. Big-time kid.

“They struck gold with the three tight ends. Carver can even play on the defensive side. Iowa usually gets kids like this” such as NFL tight ends and former Hawkeyes T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant.

Williams — whose other offers include Alabama and Ohio State — averaged 16.6 yards per catch with four touchdowns in six games this past season, per Maxpreps.com. He played high school ball in Portland, Oregon, in 2021 and developed a relationship there with Mario Cristobal, who was coaching Oregon at the time.

Carver — who years ago committed to Notre Dame on a lacrosse scholarship — didn’t play this past season because of an injury but has more than 30 football offers, including LSU and FSU. At 6-6, Carver was a hockey prospect growing up, and UM believes he can excel as both a receiver and blocker.

Mikeska — who played a lot of H-back this past season — is a skilled blocker at 6-6, 230 pounds.

▪ Four-star Miami Palmetto receiver Robby Washington (the No. 14 receiver and No. 94 prospect in this class):

“You can play him at slot receiver or running back,” Blustein said. “He’s a special teams nightmare, quick, elusive, passionate about the game. Great speed. He will be in the mix right away because of his special teams ability” as a returner.

Washington had 34 catches for 460 yards (a 13.5 average) and six touchdowns in 11 games this past season, per maxpreps.com. He also had 101 yards rushing on 6.3 per carry.

His twin brother Bobby is a three-star linebacker committed to UM.

▪ Miami Edison four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph (the No. 16 receiver and No. 124 overall prospect):

“When he was committed to Clemson, I saw [UM offensive coordinator] Josh Gattis and the Clemson coach next to each other and he put on a show,” Blustein said. “When he gets into space, he’s lethal. Like Xavier Restrepo, he will be one of the top students of the game on the team.

“He can play boundary or slot. He’s so quick and runs great patterns. Miami has enough slot kids with Restrepo and Brashard Smith. And Robbie Washington is in that mold.”

So maybe Joseph ends up outside playing boundary receiver, Blustein said. There’s a clear need there for Miami.

On offense, UM is expected to add at least one running back, at least one receiver and at least two offensive linemen in the transfer portal. The Canes reportedly have a good chance to snag Alabama’s Javion Cohen, who has started 25 games at guard for the Crimson Tide during the past two seasons.