ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shape Magazine

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

Slow Reps Vs Fast Reps – Which Is Better?

The old debate of which is better: slow reps vs fast reps. Keep scrolling to understand the mechanics behind each type of exercise. If you want to lose weight, should you do faster reps? And if you are trying to build muscle, should you do slow reps? Max Posternak tries to explain these and more questions in the matter.
Simplemost

How To Stretch Your Hip Flexors

Do you have tight hips? If you suffer from low back pain, glute pain, knee pain, or neck pain and tightness, the culprit might actually be your hips. This is because our hip flexors (a group of muscles including the iliopsoas muscle, the rectus femoris muscle, the sartorius muscle and the pectineus muscle) connect to everything from the spine to the knees to the lower legs. They’re what allow you to squat, bend forward, and lift your knee.
InsideHook

How to Keep Your Core in Fighting Shape During the Holidays

For the next few weeks, everyone will be in too good of a mood to care about whether they’re getting into bad shape. Straight-faced adults start cooking with marshmallows. Limited-edition beers have names like “Fa La La La La Winter Ale.” By and large, this is a welcome and refreshing thing, a well-deserved decompression after another year of deadlines and bills and news alerts that make you want to walk into the ocean.
Parade

Get It Right, Get It Tight! Trainers Explain Exactly How To Do a Barbell Squat

Squats have all kinds of benefits, from strengthening muscles to increasing endurance and helping with weight loss, but even some of the most seasoned gym rats may be used to only one kind of squat. Fitness trainers agree there are plenty of different ways to (properly) do squats—from the traditional kind to squats with added resistance. If you're interested in adding more variety to your workouts (and your squat types), learning how to do a barbell squat—and others like the front squat and back squat—could be beneficial to your exercise routine.
boxrox.com

How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps

Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
simplestepsforlivinglife.com

The Key To Building Lean Muscle And Toning

This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Building muscle and losing fat are two of the most common goals...
Shape Magazine

Shape Magazine

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Shape magazine offers the latest health, fitness, beauty, and fashion news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy