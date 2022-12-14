Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board Member-Elect Katie Mauldin delivers ‘proof,’ calls for end of investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After receiving the most votes in the November election for Ward C of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin now says she has provided what she feels to be ample proof that she does in fact live in Ward C. Grand Island Public...
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'
GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting. By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School teachers honored during Inclusive Schools Week
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School teachers were honored by the Down Syndrome Advocates in Action of Nebraska last week during Inclusive Schools Week. Alison Klein, Brenda Kenkel and Clayton Moyer were presented certificates for promoting inclusion for Down syndrome students in their classrooms. The Toby McDonald family wrote,...
Kearney Hub
Ban discussion: Kearney School Board denies 2 book ban requests
KEARNEY — Two books that citizens had asked to be banned will remain on the shelves at Kearney High School. In both cases, the citizens who requested that the books be banned had not read the books, according to discussion at Tuesday’s Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Kearney Hub
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney High School students take third in regional personal finance competition
KEARNEY – Three Kearney High School students came in third place in the Western Nebraska region and 17th overall in the state competition for personal finance. The students, sophomore Gus Phye, freshman Brandy Wroblewski and sophomore Jacob Sindt, qualified to compete in the state competition in April. Listen now...
kfornow.com
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
Kearney Hub
Goodfellows hits $63,533, money will help children in need around Kearney, Buffalo County
KEARNEY – The Kearney Goodfellows drive has risen to $63,533, thanks to today’s donations of $3,757. The money will help Goodfellows make Christmas merry for needy children around Kearney and Buffalo County. Last year 1,300 children received gifts from Goodfellows on Christmas. Goodfellows also supplies kids in need...
KETV.com
I-80 west-bound remains closed at North Platte
A winter blizzard crippling Colorado and whipping thru Wyoming and western Nebraska put the brakes on thousands of travelers and truck drivers in the Midwest. "We've got guys that are stuck out in Wyoming and western Nebraska further yet and then here and they said it's just a mess," said Ty Jamison. He's heading to California and pulled over in Grand Island Tuesday night like hundreds of other drivers.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Online graduate Aleah Hines celebrating UNK degree in Canada
KEARNEY — When the University of Nebraska at Kearney recognizes its winter graduates later this week, Aleah Hines will be more than 1,000 miles away, watching the ceremony online from her home in Quebec, Canada. The soon-to-be 20-year-old has never been on the UNK campus or even visited Nebraska....
3 News Now
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is required by law to keep the nitrate level...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner creates connections through UNK student organizations
KEARNEY — Does Aidan Weidner know everybody at the University of Nebraska at Kearney?. His friends seem to think so. They often kid him about it while walking around the close-knit campus. “I just love talking to people,” Weidner offers as an explanation. The Humphrey native picked UNK because...
KSNB Local4
AZ man going to prison following central Nebraska arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Arizona man is heading to prison on a drug charge after authorities found around 33 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain was sentenced to 11 years for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
Kearney Hub
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run with Nebraska State Patrol Trooper
LINCOLN — One person has been arrested near Elm Creek and Overton following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Patrol trooper, a 157-mile pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is in custody after the chase and standoff. The incident began...
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
