A winter blizzard crippling Colorado and whipping thru Wyoming and western Nebraska put the brakes on thousands of travelers and truck drivers in the Midwest. "We've got guys that are stuck out in Wyoming and western Nebraska further yet and then here and they said it's just a mess," said Ty Jamison. He's heading to California and pulled over in Grand Island Tuesday night like hundreds of other drivers.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO