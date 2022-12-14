ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jenna Ortega finds terror on the subway in 'Scream VI'

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sNIc_0jiQ3BoJ00
Jenna Ortega plays Tara Carpenter in "Scream VI." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega.

The preview teases terror on the subway as hundreds of people celebrate Halloween in New York City.

Scream VI is a sequel to Scream , released in January, and the sixth installment in the Scream film series. The movie follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings as they try to start over in New York.

"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream," the tagline reads.

Courteney Cox , Melissa Barrera, Hayden Panettiere , Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Dermot Mulroney also star.

Scream VI is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The film opens in theaters March 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

