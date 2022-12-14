Read full article on original website
Trudy Bratkon
1d ago
I honestly believe they were railroaded during the hysteria. I remember thinking after hearing the lack of evidence,this could happen to any of us!
6
Jerry Jordan
2d ago
I knew right from the beginning they were going to get turned down they know they did it there's other things Baker can do besides getting them off you did the crime now you do the time I don't feel bad
4
Mass. Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Patrick Tutwiler education secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced another Cabinet selection on Friday, coming days after their initial three high-profile hires. Patrick Tutwiler, the former Lynn Public Schools superintendent and headmaster at Boston Public Schools, will serve as the secretary of the Executive Office of Education for the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration. He currently serves as the senior program officer at the Boston-based Barr Foundation, a grantmaking organization focused on arts, climate and education.
Gov. Baker Nominates Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court
FRAMINGHAM – Today, December 15, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Robert L. Jubinville as Clerk Magistrate of the Framingham District Court. “With the addition of Attorney Jubinville, Massachusetts will receive a well-qualified candidate for the judiciary,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council.”
iheart.com
Gov. Baker Withdraws Amirault Pardon Bids, Lacking Governor Council Votes
BOSTON (State House News Service) — Gov. Charlie Baker is withdrawing his proposal to pardon two Massachusetts residents convicted in the 1980s Fells Acre child sexual abuse case, reversing course a day after a tense and emotionally fraught hearing on his proposal. "Following yesterday's hearing, it is apparent that...
As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows
A year after resigning amid controversy, Rep. Ken Weyler is back at the helm of the House Finance Committee, the House Speaker’s Office announced this week. But not everyone in the State House is pleased about it. “It’s a terrible move,” said Gov. Chris Sununu, calling the decision “tone deaf” on the “New Hampshire Today” […] The post As budget season approaches, rift between Sununu and House Republicans grows appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Gov. Baker vetoes funds for education campaign about crisis pregnancy centers
The Massachusetts State House is pictured on Feb. 11.Photo by(Katrina Aquilino / The Tufts Daily) Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed funds for a public education campaign aimed at crisis pregnancy centers, or anti-abortion clinics that pose as authentic medical centers in order to deceive pregnant people into taking their advice, on Nov. 11. The funding had been part of a significant economic development bill passed unanimously by the state House of Representatives and the Senate on Nov. 3, much of which was devoted to supporting access to reproductive care.
WCVB
Gov. Baker 'disappointed' with Biden administration as Mass. pushes forward with migrant response
BOSTON — With his term in office coming to an end but a migrant crisis that seems far from resolution, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker expressed frustration on Tuesday. Baker said he was "really disappointed" to have not received a response after asking the Biden Administration to grant permission for the migrants to work while they wait for their asylum applications to be processed.
Mass. group to ask for $300 million to renovate structures, meet climate goals
Apparently, buildings in Massachusetts are spewing greenhouse gases. One-third of all carbon emissions in Massachusetts emanate from the state’s 2 million existing buildings, according to Logan Malik, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network, a member organization of the Zero Carbon Renovation Fund Coalition. Comprising leading climate, housing, education and public health...
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Joe Amorosino’s Pesto alla Genovese
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Joe Amorosino is making an Italian dish his daughter got from her neighbor in Italy — Pesto alla Genovese. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
NECN
Opioid Deaths Down Overall in Mass., But New Data Shows Fentanyl Responsible for 94%
Health officials have released new data on opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts. While the total number of deaths is down slightly from last year, the reports indicates fentanyl is responsible for 94% of opioid overdose deaths in the Bay State. Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts decreased in the first nine...
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Massachusetts to distribute 3.5M at-home COVID tests
Millions of free COVID-19 tests will soon be available to residents across Massachusetts, state officials announced Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
nbcboston.com
14 Mass. Law Enforcement Officers Face Suspension Amid POST Commission Reforms
Fourteen law enforcement members are facing suspension as part of the state’s police reform process, state officials revealed at a meeting Tuesday. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, known as POST, is in the process of going through the training and backgrounds of thousands of officers across the state to determine if they’ll continue to wear the badge. A new database makes the names of recertified officers available to the public.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Mayor Wu signs ordinance requiring captions on public-facing tvs to increase access for people with disabilities
Mayor Michelle Wu last Friday signed an ordinance requiring that places of public accommodations in the City of Boston, such as restaurants, bars, banks, and gyms, turn on the closed captioning function on any televisions in public areas. The ordinance, sponsored by Council President Ed Flynn, was unanimously approved by the Boston City Council this week with the goal of removing barriers in public spaces related to communications access for people with disabilities.
WCVB
Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man wins another legal victory over lawyers' fees
BOSTON — A judge ruled Monday that the state will have to pay the legal bills of Fred Weichel, wrongfully convicted in a mob-related murder, totaling more than $1 million. The decision means Weichel can collect the full $1 million award that stemmed from his civil trial in October.
