ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmerville, LA

Town of Farmerville accepting donations for victims of Tuesday night storm

By Rickenzie Johnikin
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In response to the extensive damage and residents affected by the severe weather Tuesday night, the Town of Farmerville is now accepting donations for impacted residents. They are accepting non-perishable items and clothing to put together food and clothing boxes, along with toiletries and hygiene items to include in the box.

Furniture and appliances can be dropped off at 606 Bernice Street, Farmerville, La.

The town is also accepting monetary donations. An account has been set up at Marion State Bank, with account number #1234250.

If you or your church/organization would like to set up a time to help with meal preparation, please contact Willie Davis Jr. Recreation Center at 318-368-3729 or the Mayor’s Office at 318-368-9242 to schedule a time.

Other Donation Drop Off Sites are listed below.

• Willis Knighten Cardiology Clinic has set up a drop off site at their Ruston Location, 2313 Commons Court, Suite 5, Ruston, LA.

• Benoit Ford, 206 S. Main St, Farmerville, LA

• Union Parish Library, 202 W. Jackson St, Farmerville, LA

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish comes together to support victims of Tornado damage

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Following Tuesday nights deadly tornado the town of Farmerville has come together to bring supplies to those in desperate need. The town of Farmerville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday evening with wind peaks up to 140 mph leaving devastating destruction behind, but the community has come together to make […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Recreation Center is open for residents who need shelter

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After severe weather caused damage in the Union Parish area, the Farmerville Recreation Center has opened for residents who are in need of shelter. Approximately 300 residents are without power according to Entergy. The center is providing emergency beds, MRE’s, water, and other resources. The center is located at 116 Cox […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

GALLERY: Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovery after tornado storms

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As […]
MADISON PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

GALLERY: Farmerville focuses on recovery after tornado

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday several parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas were struck by tornados, damaging neighborhoods and leaving the area reeling. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the area is focusing on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

12 Days of Christmas: Grace Place Ministries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the fourth day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting Northeast Louisiana non-profits. We’re taking a visit to Grace Place Ministries on Jackson Street in Monroe. “God’s good, and he provides when needed,” says Stacey Williams, a director with Grace...
MONROE, LA
bossierpress.com

Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston Accepting Supplies for Tornado Cleanup

Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Ruston is accepting supplies for those involved in cleanup after tornados swept through the area Tuesday night, causing significant damage in Farmerville and other parts of Union Parish. Donations of snack items, hygiene products, diapers, formula and blankets and paper goods including plates, cups and paper towels...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Salvation Army falling short of its red kettle goal for 2022

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Christmas is only 10 days away, and the Monroe Salvation Army is falling short of its red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser, funding the many services and programs available to individuals and families in need in Monroe, La throughout the year. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Police Department announces road closures

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Department announced the following road closures due to the recent storm that hit the area Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Farmerville Police Department advises those traveling through the area to use caution due to debris. Check the page for more updates as we receive more information.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Fox 14 Your Morning News: Mayor’s Minute

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell joined Fox 14’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss projects taking place in the City of West Monroe. For information about those projects, be sure to watch the conversation above.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Severe weather warnings issued for the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, severe weather warnings were issued for several areas across the Ark-La-Miss. As a result of the storm, over 300 Union Parish residents were without power and significant storm damage was reported in the Union Parish area. Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Meteorologists Walker Snowden provided the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy