James Cameron Thinks Bringing Back Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Was A Mistake

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’
Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Avatar 2 Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying About James Cameron's The Way Of Water
Following the world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in London on Tuesday, here's what its first audience thinks.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
Avatar actor Stephen Lang explains character’s return in The Way of Water – despite having been killed off
Actor Stephen Lang has explained his character’s return in Avatar: The Way of Water, despite having been killed off at the end of the original.Lang played the nefarious Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s record-breaking 2009 blockbuster.In the film’s climax, Quaritch meets his demise at the hands of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), after waging war on the indigenous Na’vi population.Though Lang’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel has been publicly known for a while, it has not been clear how his character could return.Speaking to Empire, Lang shed some light on the circumstances surrounding Quaritch’s comeback.Lang will play a “recom” or...
James Cameron says MCU isn’t “even close” to Avatar 2’s effects
With its elaborate visual effects, upcoming animated movie Avatar 2 is rumoured to have a budget of up to $6 billion. With the science fiction movie taking place in the otherworldly Pandora, the actors utilize extensive motion-capture technology before their characters, the humanoid N’avi, are brought to life in post-production.
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
Avatar: Kate Winslet reveals why she chose to work with James Cameron again after ‘tough’ Titanic shoot
Kate Winslet has revealed why she is starring in another James Cameron film – despite having previously voiced concerns about working again with the director.Winslet, 47, starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster hit Titanic. She was 22 at the time of filming.In interviews at the time, she said that Cameron had a “temper”, adding that “you’d have to pay me a lot of money to work with Jim again”.Winslet, however, is due to star in Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water.Speaking about why she chose to work with the director again despite these...
Unholy Batman! Insider reveals another Michael Keaton DC comics movie was scrapped
Gotham City weeps today. It was revealed that Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in another upcoming “Batman” project — until some supervillains supposedly scrapped the film. The studio reportedly “killed” a “solo ‘Batman’ movie that would have starred Michael Keaton,” movie insider Jeff Sneider said on “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast. It was to be written by Christina Hodson, the mind behind several DC Extended Universe projects. Hodson had also written the the canned “Batgirl” film in which Keaton was set to appear alongside the titular hero played by Leslie Grace and police...
‘They Listen’: John Cho & Katherine Waterston Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s Upcoming Horror Flick Next August
Writer/Director Chris Weitz and John Cho have a history going back to the original “American Pie” film in 1999. They team up next for the horror film “They Listen,” their eleventh collaboration overall. Deadline reports that production for the film is already underway in LA. Katherine...
‘Hypno-Hustler’: Donald Glover To Star In & Produce A Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off Film
The problem with owning one superhero character and the universe they live in—in this case, Sony Pictures owning Spider-Man and everything within the Spider-Man universe, and that’s it—is it leaves you with a lot of limitations. That said, something like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” really showed how you could expand things with a lot of flavor, style, and attitude with the right creative team. This is maybe why we’re cautiously optimistic about a “Hypno-Hustler,” Spider-Man villain movie. Is the character obscure and kind of dumb? Yes, but the man behind the project likely to put an inventive spin on it is “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover.
Black Adam: Post-Credits Scene, DC Cameo Explained as Movie Gets HBO Max Release Date
Black Adam is coming to HBO Max next Friday, Dec. 16, after DC Comics' violent antihero movie concludes its theatrical run. With Dwayne Johnson in the lead role, Adam beats up hero and villain alike after being released from a 5,000-year imprisonment, from the early scenes until the credits roll (the post-credits scene is comparatively chill).
James Cameron can't stop dunking on Marvel
James Cameron is modern cinema’s consumate hater. A carnival barker for the theatrical experience, Cameron has used his Avatar: The Way Of Water promotional campaign to remind us that every Hollywood spectacle since 2009’s Avatar has sucked. After a decade of people being nice about Disney’s ascendence as a Blockbuster monopoly, le enfant terrible is biting the hand that bought Avatar’s studio. It’s been great to watch. James Cameron should make movies more often.
James Gunn Says He’s Talked To Ben Affleck About Directing For DC Studios; Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Superman Idea Still In Development
Well, it’s been a bombshell night in the world of DC Studios and the DC Universe. After telling fans, “we know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way,” in response to rumors that “Wonder Woman 3” was being killed and “Man Of Steel 2” may not happen, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn revealed dropped some of his plans and dropped the hammer. He announced he is writing a new Superman film and Henry Cavill would not return as the character as he was going to explore a younger version of the character (but it won’t be an origin film, according to Gunn).
Henry Cavill In Final Talks To Secure ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series/Film Rights Over At Amazon
This week was pretty rough for British actor Henry Cavill. After announcing his official return as Superman back in October and a cameo in Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam,” it now appears Cavill as Superman is no longer part of the DCU‘s long-term plans. While James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad“) is officially writing a new Superman film, DC Studios will search for a new actor and director for that project. The Superman news and Cavill’s recent exit from Netflix‘s “The Witcher” series produced worries from Cavill devotees that the actor’s career might be in trouble. That’s hardly the case, though. The actor begins shooting Guy Ritchie‘s WWII spy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” next month in Turkey and also has a “Highlander” reboot upcoming from “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.
