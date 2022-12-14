Cleveland police seek missing woman last seen in November

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are looking for a 59-year-old woman who went missing late November from a Broadway Avenue treatment facility.

Annette Parnell, 59, was reported missing on Dec. 8 and has reportedly been missing since Nov. 30 from Community Assessment & Treatment Services along Broadway Avenue.

The facility provides residential and outpatient treatment for behavioral issues and chemical dependency, according to its website.

Anyone with information on Parnell’s whereabouts is urged to call city police at 216-621-1234.

