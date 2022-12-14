Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ocean County man faces charges related to fatal crash in Freehold Township
An Ocean County man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother and her child in a fatal July crash in Freehold Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced. On Dec. 16, Thomas F. Polson, 53, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested on two counts of...
Four more catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth County, NJ officials continue push for change
Ocean Township Police have announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. This is just the latest incident of catalytic converter thefts taking place in New Jersey. In the early morning hours Wednesday in Ocean Township, police officers pulled up to...
Ocean Township woman on bike dies after collision with a box truck in New Jersey
An Ocean Township woman has passed away after sustaining critical injuries in a crash with a box truck, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The collision occurred at the intersection of Roller and Deal Roads last Friday morning. Ocean Township Police learned upon an on-scene investigation that a 33-year-old...
Police ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash
A 62-year-old bicyclist from Ocean Township has died from injuries in a collision with a truck, authorities said.Li Wang died as a result of the collision, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at approximately 8:29 a.m., Ocean Township …
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A female bicyclist was struck and killed early Friday morning while riding in the area of Deal Road and Roller Road. At around 8:30 am, Ocean Township police officers responded to the scene to find the female unresponsive. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection. At this time, police have not filed any charges and is asking witnesses to contact the department. If anyone was in this area during this time and witnessed the crash please contact Traffic Sergeant The post Female bicyclist killed in Ocean Township appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Officials identify cyclist killed in crash with box truck in Ocean Township
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the woman killed when she was struck by a box truck while riding a bicycle in Ocean Township on Friday. Authorities say that Li Wang, 62, died from the injuries she sustained during the crash. The prosecutor says that Wang was riding...
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
A New Jersey Shore Town Wants to Make Standing Next to Cars Illegal
I get the intent behind this proposed law, but is it realistic?. Car theft has become a serious concern for New Jerseyans. According to our sister station, NJ101.5, car theft has increased by 20% in the last few years. A town in Monmouth County is taking an interesting approach to tighten up car theft laws, and hopefully put an end to this problem.
88-year-old NJ Nun Dies in Garden State Parkway Crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 AM, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Cyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run in Ocean Township
Authorities discovered the victim in the area of Roller and Deal roads in the township on Dec. 9.
Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Overturned With Reported Entrapment In Cranbury
December 13, 2022 CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–On Saturday evening December 10, 2022 a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 130…
Abducted Ohio children found during Florida traffic stop, sheriff says
A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole Holter, had taken her six children from their grandparents and fled the state in a minivan with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholis Andrew Adams. The pair had active warrants from Lancaster, according to the sheriff's office.
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
Driver killed after crash with tractor-trailer near Turnpike toll plaza
A 39-year-old driver was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer near a New Jersey Turnpike toll plaza in Edison on Monday afternoon, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera was nearing the entrance to the Turnpike at Exit 10 when he struck the back of the truck before the toll plaza at 12:45 p.m., according to State Police.
1 person dead in tractor-trailer involved crash on the New Jersey Turnpike
Police say the driver of the car was killed. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Person Stabbed in Lakewood
A person has been stabbed in Lakewood moments ago, sources told TLS. The incident happened in Downtown Lakewood. The condition of the victim was not immediately available. UPDATE: The victim was transported to MMCSC in Lakewood with non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect information was not immediately available.
