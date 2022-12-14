Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO