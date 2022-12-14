Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Isla Vista’s Farmacy Dispensary Becomes First to Open Under County Approval
The first dispensary in Isla Vista held its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Farmacy, at 6555 Pardall Road in the heart of Isla Vista, is the first of six dispensaries to open under Santa Barbara County’s approval since it is in an unincorporated area. Attendees included Graham...
Santa Barbara Independent
Teo and Toby
Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?
Santa Barbara Independent
Foodbank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Foodbank will be hosting special holiday food distributions in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Friday, December 23 / 9:30am-1:30pm (while supplies last). Santa Barbara: Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St. Santa Maria: Foodbank warehouse, 490 W....
Deckers Brands 12 Days of Giving program to benefit Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara
Deckers Brand will donate 40% of all sales from Dec. 17 at their Deckers Brand Showcase to support Organic Soup Kitchen's mission to provide quality food to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income community members. The post Deckers Brands 12 Days of Giving program to benefit Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Round of Funding Available through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Fund for Santa Barbara is excited to announce that we are partnering with The County of Santa Barbara to distribute a second round of funding ($230,000) through the Racial Equity Fund of The County of Santa Barbara. On...
syvnews.com
Services have not improved for Santa Barbara County's disadvantaged communities
Critical services haven’t improved for Santa Barbara County’s seven disadvantaged unincorporated communities since the last state-mandated survey and analysis back in 2015, according to a Tuesday report to the Board of Supervisors. The report came with a general plan amendment that made minor text changes to the disadvantaged...
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program
The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
New Ag Commissioner and Public Health Director Join Santa Barbara County
Dr. Mouhanad Hammami (left) and Jose Chang | Credit: Courtesy. Two new department heads joined the County of Santa Barbara, the CEO’s office announced today, Dr. Mouhanad Hammami with Public Health, and Jose Chang as the new Agricultural Commissioner. Dr. Hammami will fill the petite but mighty shoes of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School
A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Figueroa Mountain Project and Administration Site Pile Burning Scheduled for December to April￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Padres National Forest has tentatively scheduled a prescribed burn at Figueroa Mountain and various administrative sites on forest lands (Campgrounds, Trailheads, and Fire Stations) with a burn window of December through April. The goal of the burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services
ORCUTT, Calif.- The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services. The post The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits
The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 murder of ex-girlfriend
On Easter Sunday in 2017, authorities found the body of Elyse Erwin, 28, in the parking lot of an Orcutt apartment complex.
Santa Barbara Independent
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
Noozhawk
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Santa Barbara Independent
Video Contest Challenges County High School Students
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme “Does Lawn Belong?” was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially in light of the drought in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Santa Barbara to review city regulations on accessory dwelling units amid housing crisis
With recent changes in state law and an ongoing regional housing crisis, the city of Santa Barbara is updating their zoning ordinances for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The city says the updates include requirements to ensure the ADUs are easier to build. An ADU is an accessory unit to a...
Santa Barbara Independent
Daly, Terence (Terry) Patrick
Terry Daly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7th at the age of 98 in his home at Atterdag Village in Solvang, CA surrounded by his family. He was born in Onaway, Michigan to James and Margaret Daly on August 4, 1924, in what became a household of eleven children. Terry spent his formative years in Onaway working on the family farm and graduated from Onaway High School in 1941. He then joined the US Navy, becoming part of the V-12 officer training program while attending Denison University in Ohio and then the University of Kansas in the NROTC program. Terry was honorably discharged from the Navy in November 1945.
Comments / 0