Teo and Toby

Teo is a wonderful K-9 companion who is friendly with people and other dogs. He is a neutered male Husky mix who is about 2 years old and 54 lbs. He loves long walks, the dog park, the beach, puppuccinos, and running on a leash alongside a bike. He would really love to be in his new and forever home for the holidays and for the rest of his life. Teo is just waiting for the right person or family to come to meet him and be his new best friend. Could that be you?
Foodbank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Foodbank will be hosting special holiday food distributions in both Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Friday, December 23 / 9:30am-1:30pm (while supplies last). Santa Barbara: Franklin School, 1111 E. Mason St. Santa Maria: Foodbank warehouse, 490 W....
Deckers Brands 12 Days of Giving program to benefit Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara

Deckers Brand will donate 40% of all sales from Dec. 17 at their Deckers Brand Showcase to support Organic Soup Kitchen's mission to provide quality food to cancer patients, chronically ill and low income community members. The post Deckers Brands 12 Days of Giving program to benefit Organic Soup Kitchen in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Programs Unit in partnership with Allan Hancock College honored 27 incarcerated students that completed college course while at the Northern Branch Jail. The post Northern Branch Jail inmates celebrate completing college courses, one accomplishes certificate program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Potential Cancer Cluster Under Investigation at Dos Pueblos High School

A group of Dos Pueblos High School employees, concerned about a potential cancer cluster, met with Principal Bill Woodard just over a week ago to express their worries. In response, the school district has set several studies in motion: to determine the amount of cancer at the school, to survey those affected, and to assess the environment on campus that might be related, said Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Hilda Maldonado on Thursday.
Figueroa Mountain Project and Administration Site Pile Burning Scheduled for December to April￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Los Padres National Forest has tentatively scheduled a prescribed burn at Figueroa Mountain and various administrative sites on forest lands (Campgrounds, Trailheads, and Fire Stations) with a burn window of December through April. The goal of the burns is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Cristal Clarke Donates $50,000 To Support Local Non-Profits

The Santa Barbara/Ventura chapter of The Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization run by the agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has received one of its largest donations to date: $50,000 from longtime agent Cristal Clarke in the Montecito Midtown office. Giving back to the community she loves...
City of Santa Barbara Awarded $20,000 to Expand Urban Forest￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Beautiful, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Santa Barbara’s beauty, has awarded the City’s Urban Forestry program a $20,000 grant to support tree-planting efforts in 2023. The 57-year partnership between the organization and the Urban Forestry program has led to the planting of over 13,000 street trees – trees located in the parkway between the sidewalk and the street curb.
2435 Castillo St, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

First time offered in 45 years! Circa 1930 California Craftsman home on a large corner lot, with a detached 2 car garage and one bedroom, one bathroom apartment above the garage. Just 1 block to Cottage Hospital, close to Oak Park and shopping. Main house offers a living room with fireplace, separate dining room with the original built-in buffet & china cabinet. Original kitchen sink and cabinets. 2 bedrooms, one full bath and a separate laundry room. The detached apartment is currently rented and has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, kitchen and living room. 2 car garage with alley access. O-M Zoning. Occupied, shown by appointment only to buyers with proof of funds or pre-approval from a local lender. Mixed zoning offers many possibilities. 2 water meters, 2 gas meters and 2 electric meters.
Video Contest Challenges County High School Students

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (Santa Barbara, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Water Agency is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the 24th Annual WaterWise High School Video Contest. Every year, students compete to create entertaining and informational 30-second videos that convey the importance of water use efficiency in Santa Barbara County. The contest theme “Does Lawn Belong?” was selected to highlight the ongoing importance of sustainable outdoor water use, especially in light of the drought in Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears

Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition on Dec. 19 to a Winter Preparedness Level which allows for permit holders to ignite burn piles at State Responsibility Areas and Local Responsibility Areas, but only on approved burn days days. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department transitions away from high fire season as winter nears appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daly, Terence (Terry) Patrick

Terry Daly passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7th at the age of 98 in his home at Atterdag Village in Solvang, CA surrounded by his family. He was born in Onaway, Michigan to James and Margaret Daly on August 4, 1924, in what became a household of eleven children. Terry spent his formative years in Onaway working on the family farm and graduated from Onaway High School in 1941. He then joined the US Navy, becoming part of the V-12 officer training program while attending Denison University in Ohio and then the University of Kansas in the NROTC program. Terry was honorably discharged from the Navy in November 1945.
