2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
Redford woman charged with stealing $176k while working for roofer in Whitmore Lake
It’s alleged that Kendra Lewis embezzled approximately $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was employed at Big Ike’s Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.
Gun stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township returned to former officer’s granddaughter
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former police officer’s gun that was stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township has been returned to his granddaughter after being found in another state. Police said a Colt .38 was stolen Oct. 10, 1970, from the grandfather of Kristin Vajs. It had...
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Man dies, kills woman in Monroe Co. crash Thursday
MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man struck another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver after failing to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon. On Dec. 15, at approximately 2:57 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.
Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said. Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to...
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
Suspected serial killer extradited to Michigan to face murder charge in woman’s 2005 disappearance
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A man who pleaded guilty to the murders of two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Battle Creek woman who vanished in 2005. Harold David Haulman III was officially charged Wednesday in Calhoun...
Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
Police: Royal Oak officer fires shot at car of fleeing motorist who ‘put his life in immediate jeopardy’
A Holly woman early Thursday led Royal Oak police on a long chase into Detroit, where the driver stopped briefly and an officer fired a shot into her vehicle when she endangered his life as she fled again, police said. The officer tried to take the 46-year-old woman into custody...
More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed
A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
Dearborn police looking for author of Fordson High School 'death note' posted on social media
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are working to identify who made a "death note" that was posted to social media. According to the administration at Fordson High School, they were alerted about the note that contained names late Thursday. The district said there were no specific days, times, or threats of action in the note, and it isn't clear if it was written by a student.
Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor
A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
Man fleeing police runs stop sign, causes crash that kills himself, innocent driver in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man driving a truck erratically in the front lawns of Bedford Township residents fled from police Thursday, went through a stop sign, and caused a crash that left him and an innocent driver dead, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called at...
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Prosecutor says friend of James, Jennifer Crumbley not fit for them to live with, if given bond
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents. James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested last December hiding out in a Detroit...
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
