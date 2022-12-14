ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmore Lake, MI

MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man dies, kills woman in Monroe Co. crash Thursday

MONROE, Mich. — A Michigan man struck another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver after failing to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon. On Dec. 15, at approximately 2:57 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence in Bedford Twp. for a domestic violence incident.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman flees Royal Oak police, loses tires in Troy, eventually crashes in Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Holly woman led Royal Oak police on a chase Thursday morning, making it to Detroit despite losing tires along the way. According to Royal Oak police, an officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe near Crooks and W. Fourteen Mile roads after a traffic violation just before 1:10 a.m. The driver fled west, turned right on Coolidge Highway, and headed into Troy.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

More than 1 year after slaying, Pontiac murder suspect nabbed

A murder suspect who evaded law enforcement for more than a year was nabbed recently — and is now locked up in the Oakland County Jail, denied bond. Troy Dwayne Santos, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder for an Oct. 31, 2021 shooting outside Lions Food Market that killed Frederick Lamar Betty, 39, of Pontiac and injured a 48-year-old Pontiac man who was shot in the foot. Both victims were reportedly hit by gunfire as they walked out of the store at around 7 p.m. that day.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn police looking for author of Fordson High School 'death note' posted on social media

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are working to identify who made a "death note" that was posted to social media. According to the administration at Fordson High School, they were alerted about the note that contained names late Thursday. The district said there were no specific days, times, or threats of action in the note, and it isn't clear if it was written by a student.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills woman accused of insurance fraud involving accident survivor

A Bloomfield Hills woman is facing two felony charges in connection with alleged automobile insurance fraud. Cathy Lynn Rice, 60, was arraigned recently in 48th District Court on charges of false pretenses-$1,000 or more but less than $20,000, and insurance-fraudulent acts. The first charge is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, and the other is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $50.000.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
DEARBORN, MI

