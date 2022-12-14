Read full article on original website
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
Oviedo man killed in SR 417 crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oviedo man died in a crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County early Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to SR 417 in the area of mile marker 41 shortly after 1 a.m. Investigators said the man was driving southbound in...
click orlando
Memorial held for Brevard deputy shot, killed by roommate
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A memorial service was held Friday afternoon for the Brevard County deputy who investigators said was shot and killed by his roommate, a fellow deputy, while the two were playing video games. The service for Austin Walsh was set for 2 p.m. at First Baptist...
WESH
Two 14-year-old girls hit by car outside Seminole County high school
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Two students were hit by a vehicle in front of Lake Brantley High School on Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs, according to Seminole County Public Schools. Altamonte Springs police say the students hit were both 14-year-old females. One of them injured her ankle. The...
WESH
Sheriff: Man who shot 2 women at Central Florida resorts said he would do it again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a frightening scene in the heart of Orlando's theme park district on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Houston, 19, after they said he carried out a shooting spree near International Drive starting around 10:40 p.m. In total, deputies got...
fox35orlando.com
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday. "Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to...
WESH
Police: 2 teenagers arrested in connection to shooting near Jones High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith gave an update Thursday on a homicide investigation. A shooting at the Jones High School Football Complex, involving four victims and three shooters. According to Smith, a 17-year-old, who attended school in Apopka, was arrested Wednesday night at his home.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said new surveillance video could be the key to finding the person who shot nine people downtown in July. Over the past five months, investigators have interviewed dozens of people, but the person responsible is still out there. It has really been a group...
Florida woman suspected of DUI parks vehicle on train tracks, walks away
BUSHNELL, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of driving while drunk and abandoning her vehicle on train tracks on Tuesday, authorities said. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, of Lady Lake, was arrested and charged with an improper stop on railroad tracks and having an expired tag, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Hit-and-run victim found dead on side of Lake Wales road, deputies say
A man's body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
'Brutal rapist' lured victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offered her money if he could paint her. He's expected to face a judge on Friday. The...
fox35orlando.com
2 teens arrested after deadly shooting outside Jones High School football game, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly shooting outside a Florida high school football game in November, resulting in the death of one person, and injuries to multiple others, according to police. Jeremiah Cundiff, a 17-year-old suspect who attended AMI Kids in Apopka, was arrested Wednesday...
fox35orlando.com
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
WESH
Chief: Downtown Orlando shooting that left 9 injured resulted from ongoing gang dispute
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police Chief Eric Smith gave an update on a downtown Orlando shooting that occurred over the summer. The shooting happened near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue around 2:22 a.m. Jul. 31. Police said there was a fight that led up to the shooting.
WESH
Family, friends, law enforcement gather to mourn deputy accidentally shot dead by roommate
Family and friends and dozens of law enforcement officers from agencies across Central Florida gathered at First Baptist Church of Merritt Island Friday in honor of Deputy Austin Walsh. "He's a kid that made everybody better. He loved the job," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Ivey says the 23-year-old...
