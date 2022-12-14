Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Outgoing Councilors Sara Scott & David Izraelevitz Honored
Los Alamos County Councilors Sara Scott and David Izraelevitz completed their final meeting Tuesday night. To honor their work and service, council presented them with Nambe plaques. Scott served one 4-year term on council while Izraelevitz served two terms as well as a portion of another term left vacant by a former councilor. Photo by Anne Laurent/LAC.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Rotary Club To Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022
Members of the NJROTC present the colors during the Dec. 20, 2012 dedication of the LAHS Memorial Garden. The Rotary Club will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special ceremony Dec. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden, which...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
ladailypost.com
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Awards Lease For Second Albuquerque Senior Affordable Housing Community
SANTA FE — New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard announced Wednesday that the State Land Office is awarding a lease to Farolito Apartments LLLP to construct a new affordable housing community for Albuquerque’s seniors on state land near Eubank and Central. Sealed bid envelopes were...
ladailypost.com
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support local small businesses. Courtesy/Chamber. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by Blue Bucks winner Colleen...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events
Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Del Norte Credit Union
On the job in Los Alamos are from left, Del Norte Credit Union (DNCU) Member Specialist Antonio Medina, Member Experience Consultant 1 Bri Melina and Member Experience Consultant 2 Nayeli Cuellar greeting customers Friday afternoon in the DNCU branch in White Rock. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
High Cost Of Food Continues To Impact The Food Depot
SANTA FE — While The Food Depot continues to meet the increased needs of northern New Mexicans with food distributions in nine counties, it is not exempt from the increased food costs the country has seen this year. “The Food Depot is seeing numbers of people seeking food assistance...
ladailypost.com
Village Arts Invites Community To ‘Break The Ice’
Break the Ice exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Break the Ice exhibit at Village Arts. Courtesy photo. Come “Break the Ice” at Village Arts! The six week exhibition features the work of 16 artists both familiar and emerging in the Los Alamos Art scene!. Where can you...
ladailypost.com
Council Action Taken Dec. 13, 2022
Updates to Chapter 16 of the Los Alamos County Code, which addresses development, are about to be set in ink. During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Los Alamos County Council, council approved 6-0, with Councilor Keith Lepsch not in attendance, the following:. To repeal and replace the text of...
ladailypost.com
‘Wreaths Across America’ Event At Guaje Pines Dec. 17
Local “Wreaths Across America” volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Guaje Pines Cemetery in Los Alamos are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. This year Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 17. The community is...
ladailypost.com
PEEC: Join 123rd Annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 17
The 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count is 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Courtesy/PEEC. Join the Los Alamos Christmas Bird Counting Circle this year for the 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count at 6:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17. The Los Alamos CBC circle has been an annual event since 2015. This year,...
ladailypost.com
Council Decides To Address Golf Course Maintenance First
Citizens tour the Los Alamos County Golf Course in October as part of one of the meetings held to solicit feedback on proposed improvements to the golf course. During Tuesday night’s meeting, Council voted to prioritize maintenance as well as request bids for safety and maintenance needs. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Festival Ballet Albuquerque & NHCC Present: Nutcracker In The Land Of Enchantment, Today Through Dec. 18
Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment will be performed Today, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Courtesy/NHCC. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is partnering with the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) to present an original production, Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment, choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells.
ladailypost.com
UNM Offers Course On Weapons Of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation Science & Policy Jan. 18 Through May 10
The University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque is offering a course on Weapons Of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation Science & Policy. The course is an interdisciplinary introduction to the global non-proliferation environment, including discussion of arms control and nuclear security, U.S. and international agencies responsible for development and implementation of nonproliferation policies, the technical, social and political dynamics underlying the development of WMD in selected countries, and threats posed by non-state actors (link).
ladailypost.com
DOE/NNSA: Comment Period Begins For Installation Of Storage Units At LANL Firing Range
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Assessment for the Technical Area 72 Outdoor Live Fire Range Storage Units Installation Project for a 15-day review and comment period commencing with publication of this notice. DOE/NNSA is proposing storage unit...
ladailypost.com
Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
ladailypost.com
Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs
Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
ladailypost.com
County Parks Division Reminds Public: Stay Off Ice At Pond
Post file photo depicting an iced over Ashley Pond. The County Parks Division reminds the public to stay off the ice at the pond as it can be thin and poses a hazard for anyone attempting to walk on it. Photo by Mairen Hoch. COUNTY News:. Los Alamos County Parks...
ladailypost.com
Road Striping Project On Central Begins Monday Dec. 19
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets crews will be laying out and striping the roadway on Central Avenue, between 15th Street and Oppenheimer beginning Dec. 19 until complete. Crews will begin work at 8 a.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m. daily. There will be a flagging operation in...
Comments / 0