The University of New Mexico (UNM) in Albuquerque is offering a course on Weapons Of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation Science & Policy. The course is an interdisciplinary introduction to the global non-proliferation environment, including discussion of arms control and nuclear security, U.S. and international agencies responsible for development and implementation of nonproliferation policies, the technical, social and political dynamics underlying the development of WMD in selected countries, and threats posed by non-state actors (link).

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO