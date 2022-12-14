ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Woman on bicycle fatally hit by car in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a woman on a bicycle was fatally struck by a car near southbound Power Inn Road south of Elsie Avenue around 5:24 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. CHP said the bicyclist sustained “major injuries” and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified

Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Snow removal safety

Lake Tahoe is known for its snowfall with multi-day storms dropping deep, often heavy, snow. And while our region embraces these storms, removing snow is a necessary and strenuous task. Shoveling. Shoveling snow requires significant exertion and should be approached like an exercise. Don’t eat a big meal or drink...
KOLO TV Reno

Truckee Police Department explores license plate reading technology

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department announced it is considering adopting license plate reader technology. The department insists the technology will not be used for capturing video, recording speed, facial recognition, the enforcement of parking, or tracking people. Instead, they insist the technology will only be used to record photos of license plates and vehicles.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to […]
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities searching for El Dorado County axe-attack suspect

PILOT HILL - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack Monday that left two people with injuries. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, in the early hours of Monday morning, there was a violent incident in the 5300 block of Meadow Croft Lane in Pilot Hill. Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and there, they found two victims who had been attacked with an axe. Both victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries, the sheriff's department says. The suspect was already gone when deputies arrived. Through their investigation, deputies say, were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Bruce Oscar Gordon. Gordon is described as dangerous and shouldn't be approached, authorities warn. Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (530) 621-6600.    Deputies say that the victims and the suspect knew each other. 
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
KCRA.com

Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
FOLSOM, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County Supervisors recognize Novasel for years of service

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday recognized District 5 Supervisor Sue Novasel with a proclamation for her eight years of service. The proclamation goes through many of Novasel’s accomplishments during her two terms, including fostering increased communication with the city of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy