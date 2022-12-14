Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Trump suit against NY attorney general taken by judge sanctioning lawyers for 'frivolous claims'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against New York Attorney General Letitia James is off to a rough start after the case landed in front of the same judge who sanctioned his attorneys for "frivolous claims" last week. Two weeks ago, Trump countersued James for "intimidation and harassment"...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Trump Bemoans His Company's Tax Fraud Conviction: 'Hard to be Trump' in NYC
"It is a continuation of the Greatest Political Witch Hunt in the History of our Country," the ex-president said. "New York City is a hard place to be 'Trump.'"
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Trump Attorneys in a Jam as DOJ Seeks Charges in Mar-a-Lago Raid: Lawyer
"You wouldn't want to certify under oath that he returned all the classified materials," remarked former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.
Jury found Trump Organization "was running a scam," legal expert says
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of fraud and other charges by a jury in New York. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins John Dickerson to discuss the verdict, what we've learned form the trial, and the potential ramifications for former President Donald Trump.
Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud, New York jury finds
Twelve-person jury returns guilty verdict against former president’s company after being sent out on Monday to deliberate
Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury...
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
CNBC
Trump Organization convicted in New York criminal tax fraud case
Two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were convicted of multiple crimes, including tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy after a trial in New York City. The convictions come weeks after the company's owner, former President Donald Trump, declared his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 election. The...
BBC
Trump Organization found guilty of tax crimes after New York trial
Former US President Donald Trump's family real estate company has been found guilty of tax crimes. The Trump Organization was convicted on all counts on Tuesday after two days of jury deliberations in New York. The business is synonymous with the former president, but neither Mr Trump nor his family...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Journal Inquirer
Jahncke: The next Trump won’t be so ‘Trumpy’
For many Donald Trump supporters, it was his policies that mattered. We suffered and endured his behavior, just as much as anyone else. Indeed, the headline in one Wall Street Journal op-ed read “The Only Good Thing About Donald Trump is All His Policies.”. Now, we can have his...
abovethelaw.com
Trump Org Guilty Of Criminal Tax Fraud. If You Can Even Believe It!
Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud and falsifying business records in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. So much for Trump’s “Truth” that “The very unfair Manhattan D.A. Fringe Benefits Case, the likes of which has never been prosecuted in our Country before, has fallen apart. There was no gain for “Trump,” and we had no knowledge of it. Even the media is saying that if we are treated fairly, always a big question with me, we win. This Witch Hunt has cost NYC $millions & $millions at a time when violent crime in New York has reached an all time high. Went through 8 million pages of Documents and found NOTHING. Focus on MURDER!!!”
Journal Inquirer
