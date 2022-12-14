Finnish citizens, like many other nationalities, do not need to apply for a visa when traveling to Canada for short visits. This is because the citizens of Finland are visa exempt. In 2016, the Canadian government introduced the Canada eTA for Finnish citizens, an electronic travel authorization that can be applied for via a simple online application, eliminating the need to visit an embassy to apply in person. Whatever the reason for your trip to Canada, it's important to note that Finnish citizens require a visa waiver or visa before they can legally enter the country. Finnish citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. An approved eTA for Canada is a multiple entry travel authorization allowing a total stay of up to 6 months with each entry. Once your electronic permit for Canada has been issued, it will automatically be 'linked' to your Finnish passport. What's great about the new Canadian eTA is that it's valid for five years (or until your passport expires, whichever comes first). The process to obtain a Canadian eTA takes less than 30 minutes to complete online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or meet in person. Travelers can have their visa waiver approved in minutes.

