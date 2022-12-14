Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell died peacefully at her home in Boothbay Harbor, Dec. 13, 2022. Marcia was born at home on June 19, 1944. Her parents, Gerrit and Johanna Van Dyke, ran a celery farm in rural Hamilton, Michigan. She came from a big family encompassing three brothers and three sisters. All her siblings lived their lives in Michigan; Marcia was the family member with wanderlust. Marcia was brought up in the Reformed Church in America (RCA), and she considered this her home denomination throughout her life, even when attending – and active in – churches affiliated with other denominations.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO