Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Southport students provide ‘Winter Light’ concert
Dressed in Christmas colors and displaying their singing talent and cheerful personalities, the 18 Southport Central School students performed their annual winter concert, “Winter’s Light” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Southport Town Hall before a standing room only audience. The concert was put together by SCS’s music...
boothbayregister.com
Men’s Night shoppers and scenics
Men’s Night was Dec. 14, and while there were people out shopping, it was a laid-back event by the time night fell. Most businesses held a day-long sale that continued through 8 or 9 p.m. There were holiday lights outside the shops downtown, and there were the sales! At...
boothbayregister.com
Marcia Bradsell
Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell died peacefully at her home in Boothbay Harbor, Dec. 13, 2022. Marcia was born at home on June 19, 1944. Her parents, Gerrit and Johanna Van Dyke, ran a celery farm in rural Hamilton, Michigan. She came from a big family encompassing three brothers and three sisters. All her siblings lived their lives in Michigan; Marcia was the family member with wanderlust. Marcia was brought up in the Reformed Church in America (RCA), and she considered this her home denomination throughout her life, even when attending – and active in – churches affiliated with other denominations.
boothbayregister.com
Towns still seeking consensus on one last charter issue
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor and Community School District officials have reach agreement on all major charter changes except one. Dec. 12, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen were joined by CSD superintending committee members and trustees in discussing one final change. All three entities support changing the school budget validation process from a town-hall style public vote to a written ballot referendum.
boothbayregister.com
Washburn & Doughty boat with East Boothbay chief mate rescue drifting fishermen
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Linda Moran, a 689-ton articulated pusher tug built in 2008 at Washburn & Doughty in East Boothbay, was having “a typical run,” according to Chief Mate Dave Goodwin of East Boothbay. The boat was making its way from Louisiana to Florida about 55...
boothbayregister.com
Christmas Eve candlelight service and Christmas morning service
Edgecomb Community Church invites you to come and celebrate the birth of the Christ child at their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. During this service, the Christmas story is told as we celebrate the coming of God’s light of love into the world. All are welcome to join us on this holiest of nights. Also, our Christmas morning worship service begins on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9:30 a.m. Come join us on this special morning.
boothbayregister.com
CTL Middle School open house Jan. 11
The Center for Teaching and Learning, a K-8 independent school in Edgecomb, will hold a Middle School Open House at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Families interested in learning more about CTL’s middle school program are invited to tour the school, meet the faculty, and participate in a question and answer session.
boothbayregister.com
Richard Miller
Richard “Dick” Miller passed away at home in Cape Elizabeth, Maine on Nov. 20, 2022, at age 76. Born Nov. 9, 1946 to Kenneth and Doris Miller in Hartford, Connecticut, Dick graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1964, and studied chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he was editor of his college newspaper. While in college, he met his soulmate, Bobbe and they married on Sept. 20, 1969.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 16 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
New Year’s Eve at Brady’s
The 4th Annual Southport New Year’s and Lighted Lobster Trap drop will happen this year on the actual New Year’s Eve date! Saturday 12/31 The Saltwater Hillbilly will perform a great show from 6-9pm and the Lighted Lobster Trap drops at 9pm from the front of Brady’s. There may be a few sparkles falling from the sky as we all celebrate the New Year! Tickets are $10 and include party favors, a show with the Saltwater Hillbilly, and a toast at 9pm.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb begins municipal and school budget process
Edgecomb selectmen met with the budget committee and various municipal department heads and board members Dec. 12 to begin discussing the Fiscal Year 24 budget. Among topics likely to receive substantial discussion this budget season is appropriating money for Edgecomb’s 250th anniversary in 2024 and a future property revaluation. “These are a couple areas we need to discuss more. We haven’t had a revaluation since 2004 so we really need to begin thinking about that,” Board Chairman Dawn Murray said.
Comments / 0