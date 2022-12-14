Read full article on original website
Oly Olson
2d ago
Lived in Mpls for 60 years, these twisted people have killed the soul of the city.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: current rent control policy "not happening"
The strong opposition comes a day after a 25-person working group of landlords and tenants voted to cap rent increases at 3% annually with limited exceptions.
My public safety reporting in 2023
Sometimes when making calls or sending out emails as your friendly neighborhood public safety reporter, I’m mistaken for Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim. While I may not have nearly 1,600 rushing yards under my belt this past year like the other Mohamed Ibrahim, I have been busy covering issues related to public safety in the Twin Cities, like how the Minneapolis Police Department plans to use drones, how police departments across the metro have dealt with staffing shortages in recent years, and how the Hennepin County attorney and sheriff races have played out.
Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability
Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the Minneapolis City Council have inherited and perpetuated a sad history of failures to fix a long-broken system of police discipline. For the past quarter century or more, these failures have harmed residents — especially people of color —and unfairly tarnished the good name of dedicated officers compelled to […] The post Minneapolis’ legacy of failure on police accountability appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Investigation finds racist, sexist, bullying, retaliatory behavior by Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson
WCCO’s Caroline Cummings reports an independent investigation found Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson “engaged in racist, sexist, retaliatory and bullying behavior in the workplace for over two years.” The county board elected to publicly censure Hutchinson Thursday. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports that Janie Mayeron, a...
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has launched a new workgroup aimed at revitalizing downtown's retail spaces after a number of high-profile retailer exits. The "Vibrant Downtown Storefronts Workgroup" was announced Wednesday, and will discuss solutions for filling vacant spaces and refreshing downtown's storefronts beginning in January 2023. The group will be...
fox9.com
HR investigation uncovers Sheriff Hutchinson's erratic, paranoid and hostile behavior
(FOX 9) - It is difficult to imagine things getting any worse for disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who officially has only two more weeks left in office. And yet, here we are. After the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to censure Hutchinson, the human resources investigation...
Why we’re fighting to fully fund public housing in Minnesota
Housing is a human right. It’s a common and important refrain these days, but as elected officials we see firsthand how far our current system is from realizing that vision. Our government, at every level, has failed to adequately invest in housing for decades and the results are stark. This winter nearly 8,000 Minnesotans will be unsheltered or transient. Here in Hennepin County, about 2,600 residents are unhoused. Nearly a quarter are children, and over 80% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Frey says he’d veto 3% rent cap if Minneapolis City Council advances it
Says Dave Orrick for the Strib, “A day after a task force recommended a 3% cap on yearly residential rent hikes, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he’d veto that idea if it advances to him. ‘It’s not happening,’ Frey said Wednesday, adding: ‘If it moves forward to my desk, I will veto it.’ Frey’s clear opposition, in response to reporters’ questions Wednesday, underscores the uncertainty facing the prospect of rent control in Minneapolis as the idea enters its next phase on a potential path to the voters. The issue is heading to the City Council, where a majority of the members would be needed to put a specific policy on the November 2023 ballot. A supermajority of nine would be needed to override a mayoral veto.”
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River
At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
fox9.com
Murderer gets 30 years for fatal stabbing, claims jail is violating medical privacy rights
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death earlier this year also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights while in custody. A jury found Derek Leake guilty of second-degree murder in...
Mayor Frey on downtown Minneapolis futures: "Things are changing, we've got to change with them"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Over the last few weeks we've seen some long-standing stores announcing their closures in downtown Minneapolis.Marshalls and Nordstrom Rack are closing, and The Hilton Hotel and LaSalle Plaza are set to go up for auction. This is all happening as downtown in general is fighting to bounce back from two years of shutdowns and tough financial times. Mayor Jacob Frey says he has a plan to revive downtown's once famous shopping mecca. He appeared on WCCO's The 4 on Thursday afternoon to talk with John Lauritsen and Jennifer Mayerle. Here is the conversation they had:Jennifer Mayerle: You know, we...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
Hastings Star Gazette
Dakota County Board of Commissioners approve 2023 budget and property tax
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 13 to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The budget supports, which features the lowest county tax rate in the metro area, is designed to address increased service needs and keep costs low.
kduz.com
More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident
Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
Hennepin County paramedics worry about their safety on the job; ask for help
The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports Hennepin County paramedics are raising alarms and asking for support amid what they perceive as a rise in violence that’s made their jobs more dangerous. “Two blocks away from a gunfight, Dmitriy Stalmakov pulled over and looked at where a bullet had ricocheted off the back of his ambulance. If it had hit 2 inches higher, the 28-year-old paramedic doesn’t know if he’d be here to tell the story,” Mannix writes.
