Combined church choirs to perform Sunday at the Grand Prairie Center; admission free to Christmas concert

Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts to accept photography entries in January
The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie has announced that it will be accepting entries in the photography division of the 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023. Adult and children category entries will be accepted. Entries will be received at the center on Friday, Jan. 20, from 12...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Celebration Church in Humphrey to hold toy giveaway this Saturday
An area church is giving back just in time for the holidays. Celebration Church in Humphrey will hold a free Christmas toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Jimmy Stewart said participants will receive gifts and stocking stuffers for their toddlers and children. “This is...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Fire Department recognizes award recipients at annual Christmas party
The Stuttgart Fire Department named Firefighter Andrew Dolan as its Firefighter of the Year award recipient during its annual Christmas party held Saturday, Dec. 10. Fire Chief Jimmy Cason said Dolan, who resides in Stuttgart, has been with the department for five years and has been a valuable asset to the department.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
City of Stuttgart’s Christmas holiday garbage schedule
The City of Stuttgart’s Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change, due to the Christmas holiday. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and street department will all be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Friday’s...
KATV
ARDOT Interstate 30 lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock updates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Friday there will be lane closures scheduled in Little Rock and North Little Rock. According to ARDOT, there have not been any lane closures scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22 through Tuesday, Jan. 3 due to the holidays. There...
KATV
'Amazing for them:' struggling NLR mother receives Christmas gifts for her 7 children
Little Rock (KATV) — Throughout the state, Arkansans have been calling, email, sending social media KATV about how to help a struggling North Little Rock mother. We reported on Wednesday night that Brandy Trice, a single of mother of seven kids is asking for help to pay a $700 water bill.
Cinnamon Crème Bakery brings homemade cinnamon rolls to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For nearly three decades, the Cooper family has owned and operated restaurants and bakeries in Star City, Arkansas where they've left mouths watering for more. For many in that southeastern portion of Arkansas, their food has left quite the impression and has become iconic as...
After 20 years, determined Little Rock woman graduates from college
A woman just received her bachelor's degree from University of Arkansas at Little Rock more than two decades after she began her college career.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Applications now open for 2023 FOCUS: Future of Food undergrad summer program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Opening the realms of possibility in food science is the goal behind the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 13, 2023, for the paid, summer program, which is open to undergraduates in degree programs...
Basketball talent nationwide coming to Pine Bluff for King Cotton Holiday Classic
Look ahead to one of Arkansas' top high school basketball tournaments as players from around the country flock to Pine Bluff for the King Cotton Holiday Classic.
Little Rock family home hit with bullets in Saturday night shooting
A mother and her children were left traumatized after bullets pierced through their Little Rock home on Saturday night.
Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
HEALTH MATTERS: Baptist Health uses new device to transport donor hearts
Baptist Health has a new way to transport donor hearts and give transplant patients a better chance at life.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
PAE students demonstrate skills mastery for school board
Stuttgart School Board members heard how Park Avenue Elementary (PAE) students have worked on skills during its regular monthly meeting, held Tuesday night in the boardroom of the administration office. The board room was flooded with PAE students and their parents as the meeting got underway. Students were there to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers: Control predators on the farm or ranch
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Controlling predators on a farm or ranch is not easy, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “Remember that all organisms need three keys for survival – food,...
North Little Rock Police search for missing 27-year-old woman
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 27-year-old Kennedy Forrester was last seen and heard from on November 27. According to reports, she could possibly be driving a gray Ford Escape. Anyone with information...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
talkbusiness.net
Minority-owned and operated financial institution opens in North Little Rock
People Trust Credit Union, which bills itself as Arkansas’ first minority-owned and operated financial institution, celebrated the grand opening of its first location in North Little Rock’s Rose City neighborhood Wednesday (Dec. 14). People Trust Credit Union is an accredited, full-service credit union focused on restoring access to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
A hero’s farewell: Fallen police officer comes home
In an impressive show of fraternity, law enforcement from throughout southeast and central Arkansas escorted the hearse carrying the body of Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby home. Flags were lowered to half-staff as Stuttgart citizens lined Main Street in solemn honor of Scoby’s death in the line of duty. More than 40 law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring preceded and succeeded the fallen officer.
