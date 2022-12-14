ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Combined church choirs to perform Sunday at the Grand Prairie Center; admission free to Christmas concert

By Kelly Connelly
Stuttgart Daily Leader
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Celebration Church in Humphrey to hold toy giveaway this Saturday

An area church is giving back just in time for the holidays. Celebration Church in Humphrey will hold a free Christmas toy giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. Pastor Jimmy Stewart said participants will receive gifts and stocking stuffers for their toddlers and children. “This is...
HUMPHREY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Fire Department recognizes award recipients at annual Christmas party

The Stuttgart Fire Department named Firefighter Andrew Dolan as its Firefighter of the Year award recipient during its annual Christmas party held Saturday, Dec. 10. Fire Chief Jimmy Cason said Dolan, who resides in Stuttgart, has been with the department for five years and has been a valuable asset to the department.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart’s Christmas holiday garbage schedule

The City of Stuttgart’s Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change, due to the Christmas holiday. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and street department will all be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Friday’s...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK — Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Applications now open for 2023 FOCUS: Future of Food undergrad summer program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Opening the realms of possibility in food science is the goal behind the Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Students (F2OCUS) Fellowship Program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 13, 2023, for the paid, summer program, which is open to undergraduates in degree programs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Tiny home village for homeless to be built in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We are continuing the conversation on the homeless problem in central Arkansas. Just over a week ago, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the removal of homeless camps near Little Rock and North Little Rock interstates. With overcrowded shelters, there aren't a lot of options...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

PAE students demonstrate skills mastery for school board

Stuttgart School Board members heard how Park Avenue Elementary (PAE) students have worked on skills during its regular monthly meeting, held Tuesday night in the boardroom of the administration office. The board room was flooded with PAE students and their parents as the meeting got underway. Students were there to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers: Control predators on the farm or ranch

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Controlling predators on a farm or ranch is not easy, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “Remember that all organisms need three keys for survival – food,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

A hero’s farewell: Fallen police officer comes home

In an impressive show of fraternity, law enforcement from throughout southeast and central Arkansas escorted the hearse carrying the body of Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby home. Flags were lowered to half-staff as Stuttgart citizens lined Main Street in solemn honor of Scoby’s death in the line of duty. More than 40 law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring preceded and succeeded the fallen officer.
STUTTGART, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy