Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
jocoreport.com
Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death
CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
Mark Meadows voter fraud investigation could escalate to criminal charges
Next week the January 6th House Committee could refer former North Carolina congressman and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the DOJ for criminal charges.
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in North Carolina: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
cbs17
Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in North Carolina, police say
Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles of Hillsborough, was involved in "similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties."
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins to spend at least 18 months in prison
A Wake County jury convicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins on multiple counts of obstruction of justice and obtaining property by false pretenses.
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
Police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from North Carolina banks by impersonating account holders
Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public's help.
WFAE.org
Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks
Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
Comments / 1