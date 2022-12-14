ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

jocoreport.com

Clayton Plant Fined For Violations Following Employee Death

CLAYTON – The NC Department of Labor has fined a Clayton facility following an investigation into an employee’s death earlier this year. Northeast Foods Inc., doing business as Automatic Rolls of North Carolina, at 68 Harvest Mill Lane, has been fined by the NC Department of Labor as a result of the department’s occupational safety and health inspection that began on April 16, 2022. Northeast Foods Inc. was fined for three alleged serious violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, with a total penalty of $40,605.60.
CLAYTON, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
RALEIGH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community

LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WFAE.org

Few answers in Moore County more than a week after substation attacks

Ten days after two electrical substations in central North Carolina were knocked out by gunfire, there are still more questions than answers about the incident. The outage left about 45,000 customers without power, some for as long as five days. WFAE reporter David Boraks has been following developments and joined WFAE "All Things Considered" host Gwendolyn Glenn to discuss the latest.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

