Seattle, WA

Rainier Beach High School closed Wednesday after threat

SEATTLE - Rainier Beach High School was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a threat was made. School principal Ivory Brooks announced Wednesday the school would be closed and all after-school events canceled. The school received a threat on Tuesday, Brooks said, prompting them to close Tuesday night while police...
SEATTLE, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Woodinville, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Redmond High School basketball team will have a game with Woodinville High School on December 14, 2022, 19:15:00.
WOODINVILLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor girls basketball: Injuries don’t stop strong start

The Gig Harbor girls basketball team got off to a fast 4-1 start, even after a hard-luck offseason in which two starters suffered season-ending knee injuries. Coach Mike Guinasso’s team was only one win away from the 2022 Class 3A state tournament before losing in the regional round to Kelso. His team was primed to repeat as South Sound Conference champions after only losing two seniors from a 16-6 team.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning

SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
SEATTLE, WA
ballardtalisman.org

Seattle students walk out for gun control and mental health resources

Thousands of students across Seattle gathered on the steps of City Hall Nov. 14, walking out of their classes in solidarity with Ingraham students, with the larger goal of preventing gun violence in schools. This demonstration was in response to an incident of gun violence on Nov. 8, when a...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
KUOW

Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting

An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Class of 2023: Washington 4-Star Receiving Target Sets Commitment Date-Time

At one point in time 4-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons appeared to have eliminated the Huskies from the schools he was considering. To wrap up June’s big recruiting weekend, Lyons along with, 4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star OL Micah Banuelos, and 4-star athlete Vincent Holmes all visited Washington on the 24th. The Huskies were once thought to be a shoe-in for Banuelos but he eliminated them. However, UW received the pledge of Kienholz and Holmes that and many were expecting Lyons to join the other two but it never happened.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship

SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup kicks off Rumor of the Month series

City of Puyallup social media post. We are excited to announce a brand new addition to our website…Rumor of the Month. Each month, we’ll tackle a new rumor circulating around the community. Read our inaugural rumor here: cityofpuyallup.org/2136/Rumor-of-…. Have a rumor you’d like to submit? Email rumors@puyallupwa.gov.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

