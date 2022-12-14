Read full article on original website
Puyallup, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Puyallup. The Graham-Kapowsin High School basketball team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Olympia High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Puyallup on December 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Rainier Beach High School closed Wednesday after threat
SEATTLE - Rainier Beach High School was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a threat was made. School principal Ivory Brooks announced Wednesday the school would be closed and all after-school events canceled. The school received a threat on Tuesday, Brooks said, prompting them to close Tuesday night while police...
Woodinville, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Gig Harbor girls basketball: Injuries don’t stop strong start
The Gig Harbor girls basketball team got off to a fast 4-1 start, even after a hard-luck offseason in which two starters suffered season-ending knee injuries. Coach Mike Guinasso’s team was only one win away from the 2022 Class 3A state tournament before losing in the regional round to Kelso. His team was primed to repeat as South Sound Conference champions after only losing two seniors from a 16-6 team.
Seattle Public Schools to opt for remote learning instead of snow days for remainder of school year
SEATTLE — Preparations are underway for Seattle Public Schools families to switch to remote instruction during inclement weather rather than having snow days. The school district will send students home with materials needed for remote learning over winter break. SPS says it made the change after families and staff...
No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools as they turn to remote learning
SEATTLE — Snow days are now a thing of the past for Seattle Public Schools, at least for this school year. The district sent out a memo to parents this week saying snow days will now be remote instruction days. The memo stated that the decision was based off parent and staff requests to not extend the school year into July with makeup days. But some parents say they feel like their children were not considered in this decision.
Siuslaw Hosts Waldport; Viking Wrestling; Oregon over UC Irvine; Beavers Host Seattle U
The Siuslaw Vikings will be at home against Waldport tomorrow evening for basketball. Games will begin at 6pm. Coast Radio will be carrying the games on 106.9 beginning at 5:45. The Viking girls will start first followed by the boys at 7:30. Viking Wrestling. Grants Pass High School will be...
Seattle students walk out for gun control and mental health resources
Thousands of students across Seattle gathered on the steps of City Hall Nov. 14, walking out of their classes in solidarity with Ingraham students, with the larger goal of preventing gun violence in schools. This demonstration was in response to an incident of gun violence on Nov. 8, when a...
Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading
Lakes head football coach Dave Miller alleged his student-athletes were subject to racial taunts throughout a game against Stanwood High School. He said he personally heard the n-word shouted from across the field, from the Stanwood student section. His assistant coach, Kory Eggenberger, called the taunts “aggressive.” He said the coaching staff reported the slurs to the referees “multiple times, but nothing was done to stop it.” Consequently, he said, his students “were subjected to these taunts for the remainder of the game.”
Seattle teen faces felony charges for threat of mass school shooting
An 18-year-old Seattle student has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony harassment for threatening to shoot students at Sammamish High School in Bellevue. The recipient of the threats notified the school principal, and Bellevue School District initiated a lockdown Friday morning until the student who made the threats was arrested by Bellevue police at his home.
Huskies Offer WSU QB Commit After Cougars OC Leaves for North Texas
Sam Leavitt from Oregon committed to playing collegiately in the Palouse last July.
Class of 2023: Washington 4-Star Receiving Target Sets Commitment Date-Time
At one point in time 4-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons appeared to have eliminated the Huskies from the schools he was considering. To wrap up June’s big recruiting weekend, Lyons along with, 4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz, 4-star OL Micah Banuelos, and 4-star athlete Vincent Holmes all visited Washington on the 24th. The Huskies were once thought to be a shoe-in for Banuelos but he eliminated them. However, UW received the pledge of Kienholz and Holmes that and many were expecting Lyons to join the other two but it never happened.
19-year-old UW graduate awarded prestigious Marshall Scholarship
SEATTLE — The prestigious Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to a University of Washington (UW) graduate, who is not even 20 years old yet. Since 1953, the Marshall Scholarship has been awarded to intellectually distinguished young Americans to study at any university in the United Kingdom. Sammamish local Daniel...
Passenger Airlifted From Blewett Pass Crash to Harborview Medical Center Deceased
The passenger who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass has passed away. The deceased passenger was 21-year-old Bellevue man Aravind Ravikumar. On Dec. 3, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood was driving southbound US 97 in a gray 2007 Honda Civic with Ravikumar, when...
Puyallup kicks off Rumor of the Month series
City of Puyallup social media post. We are excited to announce a brand new addition to our website…Rumor of the Month. Each month, we’ll tackle a new rumor circulating around the community. Read our inaugural rumor here: cityofpuyallup.org/2136/Rumor-of-…. Have a rumor you’d like to submit? Email rumors@puyallupwa.gov.
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
‘Steering column issue’ grounds some King County Metro buses
King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet a week ago because of steering manufacturing issues. Al Sanders, Public Information Officer with King County Metro, said they immediately brought in the buses when the issue was brought to their attention. “We had two operators — one in late...
