Piper
2d ago
So it’ll be depleted by end of the century but has risen in recent years 🤔. Seems like someone will be asking for money to form another committee to figure it out.
Frederick Neal
1d ago
There's Absolutely Nothing we can do to change what the planet has been doing for Billions of Years. Yeah, the Climate is Changing, But we didn't cause it nor can we Fix it.
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
Boston energy official warns of predatory electricity suppliers targeting seniors, immigrants
Rev. Mariama White-Hammond said these suppliers offer rates that can increase monthly bills by as much as $226. Boston’s top energy official is urging residents to check who their electricity supplier is and make sure they’re not paying more than necessary for electricity during a time when energy prices are skyrocketing.
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
wgbh.org
Wu seeks to wrangle more affordable housing from Boston developers
To increase the supply of affordable housing, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that she is moving to change the administrative structures that govern citywide development. The proposals come as Wu enters her second year in office and seeks to make good on a campaign promise to revamp zoning and...
WCVB
Boston warning about competitive electric providers targeting immigrants, seniors, low-income residents
CHELSEA, Mass. — Take a very close look at your electric bill. Specifically, check what company is supplying the electricity used by your home. That's the advice from a Boston official who issued a warning Wednesday about a "concerning trend" involving competitive electricity suppliers whose rates can be dramatically higher than standard rates or the city's own Choice Electricity Program.
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Skanska and DW White Celebrate Phase 1 Completion for the MBTA South Coast Rail Project
BOSTON–Skanska USA Civil Northeast and Joint Venture partner D.W. White recently celebrated the completion and delivery of Phase 1 of the MBTA’s South Coast Rail Corridor project. Skanska and D.W. White were joined by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO, Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General...
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
Mass. group to ask for $300 million to renovate structures, meet climate goals
Apparently, buildings in Massachusetts are spewing greenhouse gases. One-third of all carbon emissions in Massachusetts emanate from the state’s 2 million existing buildings, according to Logan Malik, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network, a member organization of the Zero Carbon Renovation Fund Coalition. Comprising leading climate, housing, education and public health...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts’ flu season is already the worst in over a decade
Flu rates in Massachusetts are already higher than at any point in more than a decade, and the season is just getting started. Data released Friday by the state Department of Public Health shows more than 7% of patients who saw an outpatient doctor last week had flu-like symptoms. The state uses that as an indicator for how prevalent influenza is, since relatively few people wind up taking a test for the flu.
wgbh.org
Dave Epstein: Storm to bring 6-18 inches of snow to northern New England
It's a wet morning across southern New England, but there is snow to the north. Those in ski country will be enjoying 6 to 18 inches of snow through Saturday, depending on the specific area. The bulk of the snow will fall by Saturday afternoon, with lingering snow showers across Maine.
The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?
A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
Report: Mass. economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030.
Eversource continues pitch for gas pipeline during public hearing despite unrelenting community pushback
Among dozens of opponents of a proposed new Eversource natural gas pipeline intended to run through a new meter station in Longmeadow to Springfield, a Boston attorney on Wednesday night argued the utility giant’s proposal is built on a colossal “what if?”. During a lengthy public hearing hosted...
WCVB
Recent Green Line derailment shows MBTA's lack of transparency, report says
BOSTON — There's new criticism for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over a lack of transparency regarding the notification of a train derailment, according to a report. A Green Line train derailed on Sunday, delaying service for more than six hours on part of the line, but the issue was...
‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers
Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
As winter storm nears, Boston officials say they are ready for the worst
As much of the state stares down a winter storm later this week, officials in Boston say they are prepared to handle and clear any amount of snow or ice that falls on the city over the next few days. Though it appears Boston will be spared from heavy snowfall,...
Comments / 6