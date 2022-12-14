Read full article on original website
Lulu’s Pix can now take a bullet for Viego thanks to this League bug
Viego bugs are becoming increasingly common in League of Legends, and players have just found another one. A content creator named Hextech Lab showcased a bug on their YouTube channel on Dec. 18. Once Viego seizes control of the Lulu’s spirit, his Pix becomes targetable to enemy champions. As well as that, another Lulu from his team can give his Pix a Pix of its own.
League players finally find a use for Blitzcrank’s self-slow
Blitzcrank’s Overdrive (W) ability is barely used by players in League of Legends—but that could be about to change soon. Blitzcrank mains and support players have been complaining about the 30 percent slow that the champion experiences once Overdrive ends. But one content creator, Hextech Lab, found a new advantage of the ability on Dec. 18, which relies on one of the newest items, Jak’Sho, The Protean.
Shopify’s v1c poised to take over NA VALORANT Challengers after superb performance at Knights Freezeout
Fresh off Shopify Rebellion’s brilliant grand finals run at the Game Changers Championship, the team’s main roster is seeking their own glory at the NA VALORANT Challengers League level. Their newest addition, Victor “v1c” Truong, could be the one that drives the team to Ascension as a rising star.
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
LCS team owners’ silence on new matchday schedule continues to astonish League fans
Since Riot Games introduced the new League of Legends esports schedule on Dec. 15, North American fans have been mystified. Many have expressed their disappointment with this new timetable with the LCS games now being scheduled to be played on weekdays. League fans are worried about this shift in schedule,...
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Who won Mr Beast’s $1 million Extreme Survival Challenge Fortnite tournament?
While Fortnite might have started as a tower defense before adding the Battle Royale game mode, it seems that Creative offers the most opportunities. Players and brands have been creating new levels in Creative mode, aiming to take advantage of this potential. One major step towards that growth is MrBeast’s Creative level competition, awarding the winner $1 million.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
New York Subliners punch ticket to 2023 CDL Major One grand finals with impressive win over Atlanta FaZe
The New York Subliners clinched their spot in the 2023 Call of Duty League Major One grand finals tonight with a 3-1 beatdown of the Atlanta FaZe. The series started with an entertaining battle on Breenbergh Hotel Hardpoint, with New York riding a massive performance from third-year superstar HyDra, who put up 27 kills to only 18 deaths in the victory. KiSMET and Skyz were also fantastic in the map, posting 1.27 and 1.32 K/Ds, respectively.
Best Call of Duty classes and loadouts to slay Christmas noobs
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s all about gift-giving, peace and harmony, love and compassion, and absolutely decimating players who recently were gifted the new Call of Duty title. Relentless, merciless, harrowing destruction on a level that they are never prepared for. That’s right. It’s...
Best unexpected performances in VALORANT from 2022
An unexpectedly great performance in VALORANT is always a welcome surprise, one that reminds fans that nothing is set in stone in an esport that’s still relatively new. That’s not to say that an expected great performance is any less great: when Derke or yay picks up Chamber and dominates a game, it’s still impressive to see talent like that continuously operate (and Operate) at such a high level.
Most disappointing performances in League of Legends this year
Over the past decade, the competitive League of Legends scene has played host to some of the most incredible moments in esports. From this year alone, for example, fans have watched fairy tale stories come to life, heartbreaking losses, and everything else in between. But even though there were many...
How to play Camille as a carry in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, Camille has returned to Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a new ability and traits. While she was a tier-one unit last time she was part of the roster, Camille is now tier-two. With most players trying to prioritize team compositions with tier-four and tier-five champions, a new Camille strategy has been on the rise.
Scuffed or not: aMSa closes out 2022 with another Melee Major victory amid Smash community drama
Super Smash Bros. Melee’s 2022 will be looked back at as a year of runs, with different players hitting their peaks throughout a turbulent season that ended in a messy way. One such player is Japanese phenom aMSa who closed out a drama-filled year for the Smash community with another Major victory at the Scuffed World Tour.
Faze Sparg0 adds another star to his Smash Ultimate comeback tour with Scuffed World Tour victory
Sparg0 just won his second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament after coming out of quite a long break, well and truly proving he still has it. First in line, Sparg0 won the tournament over Tweek without dropping a single set, claiming victory in 3-1 fashion from the winner’s side, which means the set was finished in just four games. This grand final was a runback of Mainstage where Sparg0 also defeated Tweek.
These were the best updates to Apex Legends in 2022
It has been a big year for Apex Legends. The game is as popular as it’s ever been, with fans flocking to try out new legends, new maps, and new modes. Early in the year, the game celebrated its third milestone, a major achievement for any live service game. Rather than resting on their laurels, the development team at Respawn Entertainment made sure that players always had something to look forward to.
Call of Duty’s Strongholds are the next battlefield Warzone 2 streamers are arguing over now
Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory. But now it’s in...
Gnaske’s gravity cannon mishap launches him out of Apex Legends Global Series regional final
The Apex Legends Global Series is in the midst of its last two regional finals as the remaining teams in EMEA and North America try to solidify their place at the Split One Playoffs LAN today. Every place and point matters—and that’s why some of the game’s strange interactions can be so important.
The best custom game modes to practice Widowmaker headshots in Overwatch 2
Widowmaker is known as both one of the hardest and one of the most oppressive heroes in Overwatch 2. Her true one-shot kill potential has squishies everywhere cowering in fear. But to harness the power of the French sniper and not get punished for her lack of mobility and HP...
