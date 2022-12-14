A joint development agreement to make autonomous trucks between TuSimple and Navistar has been severed amid a rocky stretch for the driverless technology maker. The two companies updated the markets on the status of their 2020 joint development agreement Monday, without offering an explanation for the change in plans. Although, the door was left open for the pair to continue collaborating down the line. “The decision to end the development agreement does not preclude the companies from working together in the future,” the duo said in a joint statement. Navistar makes commercial trucks under several brands, including International, and was originally expected to...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO