Game-Based Learning Global Markets Report 2022: Adoption of Online Learning in the Education and Corporate Sectors Propelling Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report (2022-2027): Key Players LG Electronics, Fujitsu, Samsung & More Drive 5% Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Qatar Air Conditioner Market Research Report Forecast: (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The recent report on Qatar Air Conditioner Market by The publisher exhibits a comprehensive study of the changing dynamics of the market, including the prominent growth drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, trends, and developments, among others.
Woonsocket Call
Worldwide NGS Market Forecasted to Grow at 15% p.a., to Reach ~$9.3B in 2025 – Market Report by DeciBio Consulting
DeciBio Consulting LLC’s latest market report, “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth and Trends (2019-2025),” predicts that the Next generation Sequencing market will grow to ~$9.3 billion (USD) in 2025 driven primarily by clinical adoption in oncology settings across the patient journey, including early detection and monitoring.
Woonsocket Call
Global Emission Monitoring System Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Teledyne Technologies, Siemens and ABB Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market. The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in...
Woonsocket Call
Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies 2022: Monetization Opportunities and Strategies in a Competitive Field - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Telco B2B and Consumer IoT Strategies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an executive-level overview of global telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies, with case studies. It delivers qualitative insights into the IoT industry, telecom IoT value chain, select telecom service launches, telecom B2B and consumer IoT strategies and use cases.
Woonsocket Call
P2P Carsharing Global Market Report 2022: Demand for Executive Cars Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "P2P Carsharing Market Size and Share Analysis Report by Car Type - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the market research study the size of the peer-to-peer carsharing market was a little over $1,598 million in 2021,...
Woonsocket Call
E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Rising Influence of Digital Technology Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow from $476.34 billion in 2021 to $568.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1163.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.6%.
Woonsocket Call
North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Tethered Drones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - by Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America tethered drones market is expected to grow from US$ 32.99 million in 2022 to US$ 231.67 million by...
Woonsocket Call
Global Human Growth Hormone Market 2022 to 2027: Growing Number of Product Launches of the Human Growth Hormone Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Human Growth Hormone Market (2022-2027) by Application, Route of Administration, Distribution, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Human Growth Hormone Market is estimated to be USD 5.28 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Woonsocket Call
Global Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast Report 2022 - Players Include Altametris, AT&T, Aurora Flight Sciences (Boeing), BAE Systems and Bell Helicopter Textron - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022/2023 World Civil Unmanned Aerial Systems Market Profile & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market for civil UAS promises to be one of the most dynamic aerospace growth sectors for the next decade, emerging from a $7.2 billion market (value of air vehicles) in 2022 to more than triple to $19.8 billion by 2031. That represents a 10.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in constant dollars.
Woonsocket Call
Infobip Appoints Vice President of Marketing and Growth to Support Ambitious Targets
By combining the marketing and growth teams, Infobip puts its customers front and center to build global brand awareness. Global cloud communications platform Infobip has appointed Ben Lewis as Vice President of Marketing and Growth. Ben will lead Infobip’s global marketing and growth function and is responsible for increasing the firm’s market share and brand awareness to meet its ambitious growth targets. Taking a customer-centric approach, he will ensure Infobip is positioned as the full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.
Woonsocket Call
Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition: Standalone Systems to Be Replaced by Platform Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Connected Care in North America - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Report Says 31 Million North Americans Used Connected Care Solutions in 2022. How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in the connected care market? The analyst forecasts that the number of...
Woonsocket Call
Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Report 2022 to 2027: Innovative Improvements in HPV Tests Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up HPV Testing, Co-Testing, Primary HPV Testing), PAP Test), End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physician's Offices & Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global HPV testing and Pap test market...
Woonsocket Call
Global $145+ Bn Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Car Rental Market to 2027: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global car rental industry is expected to reach an estimated $145.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The future of the global car rental...
Woonsocket Call
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Zurich Insurance plc
AM Best has assigned the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) to Zurich Insurance plc (ZIP) (Ireland), a subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Zurich) (Switzerland). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive.
Woonsocket Call
NTT: Global CEOs Say Social Purpose Is Important for Sustainable Profits and a Better Future
WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. WSJ Intelligence conducted the online quantitative survey of 350 worldwide CEOs of large corporations to understand their views on how business should—or shouldn’t—contribute to society’s goals. The CEOs surveyed were...
Woonsocket Call
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation and Portland Holdings Sign an MOU to Provide Support for Countries and Industries in the Advancement of their Zero-Carbon Goals
Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, the U.S.-based global leader in the deployment of fourth-generation gas-cooled microreactors, and Portland Holdings Investco Limited (Portland), a privately held investment firm based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance Ultra Safe Nuclear’s Micro-Modular™ Reactor (MMR®) energy systems.
Woonsocket Call
South African Air Transport and Aviation Ground-Handling Services Market Report 2022: FlySafair, Airlink and CemAir Show Strengthened Positions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air Transport Industry and Aviation Ground-Handling Services in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The passenger and cargo air transport industry has been brought to the brink of collapse during two years of the pandemic. Its recovery, although underway, has been hampered by high ticket prices due to the collapse of airlines which has reduced the industry's capacity, and soaring fuel prices.
Woonsocket Call
BioMedNewsBreaks – HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Adds Renowned Cardiologist to Help Define Best Paths to Advance Products
HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.
Woonsocket Call
Carbon Revolution, a Leading Global Manufacturer of Carbon Fiber Wheels to the Automotive Industry, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. Release Investor Webcast
Carbon Revolution Limited (“CBR” or “Carbon Revolution”) (ASX: CBR), a Tier 1 OEM supplier and a leading global manufacturer of lightweight advanced technology carbon fiber wheels, and Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Twin Ridge” or “TRCA”) (NYSE: TRCA), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today have posted to their websites an investor webcast discussing their recently announced business combination. The webcast can be accessed here and here.
Woonsocket Call
Global Male Toiletries Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global male toiletries market size reached US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Comments / 0