Game-Based Learning Global Markets Report 2022: Adoption of Online Learning in the Education and Corporate Sectors Propelling Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company, recently named a world-renowned interventional cardiologist with an impressive breadth of experience as its chief medical officer. “Stanford cardiologist Peter J. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, will help HeartBeam continue to develop the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere… Dr. Fitzgerald joins HeartBeam after gaining invaluable experience in the clinical, research and industry sectors. An accomplished inventor, entrepreneur and investment-fund founder, Dr. Fitzgerald is serving as director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory at Stanford University Medical School,” a recent article reads. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Fitzgerald, one of the world’s preeminent opinion leaders in cardiology and digital health, join the HeartBeam leadership team and play a major role in defining best paths to adoption, clinical strategies and partnerships to advance our products in the market,” HeartBeam founder and CEO Branislav Vajdic, PhD, is quoted as saying.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO