theplaylist.net
‘They Listen’: John Cho & Katherine Waterston Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s Upcoming Horror Flick Next August
Writer/Director Chris Weitz and John Cho have a history going back to the original “American Pie” film in 1999. They team up next for the horror film “They Listen,” their eleventh collaboration overall. Deadline reports that production for the film is already underway in LA. Katherine...
theplaylist.net
‘The Seven Faces Of Jane’ Trailer: Gillian Jacobs Stars In A Movie Directed By 8 Filmmakers, Including Gia Coppola & Xan Cassavetes
“To be honest, the idea of freedom scares me:” Produced and presented by filmmaker Roman Coppola (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III,” and a regular Wes Anderson co-writer), eight different filmmakers come together to collectively direct “The Seven Faces of Jane,” in which the titular protagonist (played by Gillian Jacobs, who also directs) undergoes a series of life-altering changes, as she drives away from her “mundane life into an exciting odyssey on the road.”
theplaylist.net
Radio Silence Says Their New ‘Escape From New York’ Film Is A Continuation, “Not A Remake”
For over a decade, there’s been an exhausting attempt to remake John Carpenter‘s 1981 dystopian flick “Escape From New York,” which had Kurt Russell flexing his action chops for the first time. However, the project has seen its fair share of developmental hiccups over the years, with it now attached to 20th Century Studios instead of New Line Cinema. But a decent update last month indicates signs of life on a potential return to Carpenter’s dystopian future America. After folks like Robert Rodriguez and Leigh Whannel previously stepped aside, the Radio Silence trio (“Scream VI“) are now on board to direct the project. That’s promising news, given their previous success in the “V/H/S” and “Scream” horror franchises.
theplaylist.net
‘Hypno-Hustler’: Donald Glover To Star In & Produce A Spider-Man Villain Spin-Off Film
The problem with owning one superhero character and the universe they live in—in this case, Sony Pictures owning Spider-Man and everything within the Spider-Man universe, and that’s it—is it leaves you with a lot of limitations. That said, something like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” really showed how you could expand things with a lot of flavor, style, and attitude with the right creative team. This is maybe why we’re cautiously optimistic about a “Hypno-Hustler,” Spider-Man villain movie. Is the character obscure and kind of dumb? Yes, but the man behind the project likely to put an inventive spin on it is “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover.
theplaylist.net
The Editing Of ‘Glass Onion’ Is A Murder Mystery Magic Trick [Exclusive]
If you’ve seen “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” you know, like its predecessor, “Knives Out,” it’s a delicate, intricate web of intrigue with lots of characters and several mystery strings that can be pulled on. Cleverly written and directed by Rian Johnson (“Knives Out,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), “Glass Onion” spins a lot of plates, including a dense murder mystery and an all-star cast that includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
theplaylist.net
‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Are Barbie & Ken For Director Greta Gerwig
Everyone’s got to shoot their shot, right? After two beloved films, the Academy Award-nominated indie “Lady Bird” and the bigger, more ambitious “Little Women,” actor turned filmmaker Greta Gerwig really went for it with “Barbie.” Even though we still don’t really know what the movie is—other than seemingly a big subversion of the Barbie brand— Gerwig making the giant leap to a big IP brand, what is a big studio tentpole coming out and the summer and a star-studded cast really seemed to blow away most pundits and cineastes.
theplaylist.net
‘The Apology’ Review: Anna Gunn & Linus Roache Can’t Invite In New Resonance To This Rote Uninvited Visitor Drama
The unexpected visitor: it’s a well-loved and much-explored horror trope that’s the jumping-off point for many a terrifying tale over the years. In Alison Star Locke’s new horror thriller “The Apology,” audiences get a new version of that story bolstered by two inspired and impactful performances. But it’s hard to stay invested in a narrative this rote and predictable. The plot’s predictability doesn’t make its events any less troubling, but that, too, is not enough to save the film from ultimately becoming a boring slog. Audiences may tire of cheap twists in bad movies, but this Shudder film certainly could have used one.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ Review: Damien Chazelle’s Latest Is An Overlong, Overstuffed, Derivative Mess
It feels like the skeleton key to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is a line late in the film, when fallen star Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) despairs of his latest picture, “It’s shit. A giant swing at mediocrity.” One gets a sense of the writer talking there, and not the character – that there is nothing on this earth worse than reaching for nothing. And if nothing else, “Babylon” is a giant swing, a three-plus hour orgy (sometimes literally) of sex, drugs, and cinema, a respected young artist reaching for a profound statement about art and commerce and America. He misses it by a country mile, but hey, he sure does take that swing.
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’: James Cameron Wants His New Sequel To Do Female Empowerment Better Than The MCU And DC Studios
James Cameron likes his female heroines as strong and capable as possible. For instance, take Sigourney Weaver‘s Ellen Ripley in “Aliens” or Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” But according to Cameron, Kate Winslet‘s Ronal in “Avatar: The Way Of Water” is the director’s most “empowering” female action hero yet. How come? Well, for one, she’s fighting while pregnant.
theplaylist.net
Criterion Adds David Lynch’s ‘Inland Empire,’ An Early John Woo Wuxia Film & Joan Micklin Silver’s 1979 Melodrama Into The Collection This March
Every month, the Criterion Collection adds a few more excellent titles to its esteemed library and restores ones that already CC titles for a rerelease or two. And in March 2023, it’s none other than David Lynch‘s “Inland Empire“ that frontlines the new release. It’s a long-awaited release for Lynch fans, as the director’s last feature film hasn’t had a readily available home video release for almost a decade.
theplaylist.net
‘Poker Face’ First Look: Rian Johnson & Nastasha Lyonne Team Up For Upcoming Peacock Murder Mystery Series
Rian Johnson has a cinematic sensation on his hands with his “Knives Out” movie series. Both critics and audiences love the whodunit films and Daniel Craig‘s detective at their center, Benoit Blanc. But Johnson has murder mystery plans beyond the highly successful movie franchise, too. Enter “Poker Face,” Johnson’s upcoming series for Peacock, which stars Natasha Lyonne as the lead in a case-of-the-week detective show alá classic series like “Murder, She Wrote” or “Columbo.”
theplaylist.net
Gregory Ellwood’s Top 10 Films & TV Programs Of 2022
The big movie theater comeback we all expected may have been slightly delayed by a year (we see you 2023), but the past 12 months saw “some” great cinema find its way to the masses. And while the selections at Telluride, Sundance, and TIFF were disappointing overall, Cannes thankfully delivered the goods. In fact, of our top 10 films of 2022, three debuted on la Croisette.
theplaylist.net
‘EO’: Jerzy Skolimowski On Presenting A Donkey’s Inner Monologue [Interview]
Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 classic “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” also follows the life and times of a humble donkey. However, this latest offering by the 84-year-old Polish filmmaker is in no sense a direct remake of one of cinema’s enduring masterworks. So titled for the hee-hawing sounds a donkey makes, “EO” (now in theaters) is an experimental donkey picaresque, dispensing with the ascetic filmmaking aesthetic for which Bresson was best known and instead capturing the world as vividly experienced — seen, felt, imagined, perhaps mourned — through all the senses of one noble ass.
theplaylist.net
Scarlet Johansson Feels Like Hollywood “Groomed” Her As A “Bombshell-Type” Actress In Her Early Career
Scarlett Johansson hasn’t shied away in recent months from sharing frustrations about being typecast in blonde bombshell roles early in her career. Now, EW reports the actress brought up the topic again on the latest episode of the “Table For Two With Bruce Bozzi” podcast. In short, she felt Hollywood wanted to sexualize her as an “ingenue” the minute she turned 18, and she couldn’t outrun those parts for years.
theplaylist.net
Henry Cavill In Final Talks To Secure ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series/Film Rights Over At Amazon
This week was pretty rough for British actor Henry Cavill. After announcing his official return as Superman back in October and a cameo in Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam,” it now appears Cavill as Superman is no longer part of the DCU‘s long-term plans. While James Gunn (“The Suicide Squad“) is officially writing a new Superman film, DC Studios will search for a new actor and director for that project. The Superman news and Cavill’s recent exit from Netflix‘s “The Witcher” series produced worries from Cavill devotees that the actor’s career might be in trouble. That’s hardly the case, though. The actor begins shooting Guy Ritchie‘s WWII spy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” next month in Turkey and also has a “Highlander” reboot upcoming from “John Wick” franchise director Chad Stahelski.
theplaylist.net
‘Crimes Of The Future,’ ‘EO,’ ‘Aftersun’ Top Film Comment’s Top 20 Films Of 2022 List
Film Comment revealed its top 20 films of 2022 at a special live talk at Lincoln Center in NYC last night, as well as its top 10 list for 2022 films still without US theatrical distribution. Their best film of 2022? David Cronenberg‘s “Crimes Of The Future,” with Jerzy Skolimowski‘s “EO” and Charlotte Wells‘ feature debut “Aftersun” not far behind.
theplaylist.net
‘Yellowjackets’: Showtime Renews Their Hit Series For A Third Season Ahead Of Season Two’s March 2023 Premiere
Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” doesn’t premiere for another three months, but it looks like Showtime expects the buzzy show to pick up where it left off. Variety reports that the network has renewed its breakout survival drama for a third season ahead of the next season’s premiere in March 2023.
theplaylist.net
‘Spinning Gold’ Trailer: Jeremy Jordan, Michelle Monaghan & Wiz Khalifa Star In The Casablanca Records Story
People love their legendary rock record label story and the moguls behind them, “Cadillac Records,” “24 Hour Party People,” etc., and now the latest in this line of films is “Spinning Gold.” Directed by Timothy Scott Bogart, the music drama is based on the life of his father, Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart. Casablanca Records was responsible for an eclectic roster of bands like Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People, Bill Withers, and KISS.
theplaylist.net
‘Beautiful’: Daisy Edgar-Jones To Star As Carole King For Lisa Cholodenko’s Musical Biopic
Daisy Edgar-Jones had a breakout year in 2022 thanks to turns in “Fresh,” “Where The Crawdads Sing,” and “Under The Banner Of Heaven.” Now it looks like the actress has a new project lined up. Variety reports that Edgar-Jones will star as Carole King in Sony‘s upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical “Beautiful.” Director Lisa Cholodenko will helm the film.
