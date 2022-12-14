The problem with owning one superhero character and the universe they live in—in this case, Sony Pictures owning Spider-Man and everything within the Spider-Man universe, and that’s it—is it leaves you with a lot of limitations. That said, something like “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” really showed how you could expand things with a lot of flavor, style, and attitude with the right creative team. This is maybe why we’re cautiously optimistic about a “Hypno-Hustler,” Spider-Man villain movie. Is the character obscure and kind of dumb? Yes, but the man behind the project likely to put an inventive spin on it is “Atlanta” star and creator Donald Glover.

